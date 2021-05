The proposed bill to make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana passed in the Senate with little opposition and is now headed to Governor Edwards for approval. Louisiana lawmakers have attempted this battle before and failed. Their reasoning is that making kindergarten mandatory would join the current state efforts of early education projects and help Louisiana get out of the bottom of most public school achievement scores. A report last year said only 43% of kindergarten students were reading on grade level, 54% of first graders, 56% of second graders, and 53% of third graders.