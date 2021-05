A police officer accused of murdering Dalian Atkinson kicked the ex-Premier League footballer in the head while “terrified”, a court has heard. The second day of the murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard police constable Benjamin Monk – who denies murdering Atkinson – claimed the former Aston Villa star threatened to take him “to the gates of hell”.Atkinson, who also played for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, died in 2016 after going into cardiac arrest while being taken to hospital in an ambulance.On Tuesday as the murder trial began, the prosecution told the court the ex-footballer had been tasered...