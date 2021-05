The patience required for the long recovery from Tommy John surgery doesn’t exactly align with Justin Verlander’s driven nature. When he’s been injured in the past, his mentality has been to try to beat the timeline and get back as quickly as he can. But now, given this particular operation, he’s trying his best to be present, not to look ahead and to check off each step of his rehab as it comes. Jumping ahead of the prescribed schedule and rehab protocols would only hurt him, especially at age 38 and with him wanting to pitch for as long as his body will allow it.