Tulsa, OK

Morgan to perform at River Spirit

Tahlequah Daily Press
 23 hours ago

TULSA – Leanne Morgan is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove. Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.

