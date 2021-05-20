newsbreak-logo
Save Up to 25% Your Total Urban Decay Order

 1 day ago

Save 15% off $60, 20% off $80, or 25% off $100 at urbandecay.com. No code needed, discount at checkout. Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn't blend her eyeshadow correctly, wears too much blush, and hopes she never finds her holy grail products because she likes the thrill of the chase so much. Her mission is to bring you super honest reviews on makeup, skincare, fragrance and all things beauty. She's in no way an expert on the topic and she sure as hell isn't a super model. But she's passionate about makeup and is seeking like-minded individuals that like pina coladas, getting caught in the rain, and ones that enjoy spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora without feeling buyer's remorse.

