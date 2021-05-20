Lions Made Massive Offseason Offer to Top College Coach: Report

The Detroit Lions cast a wide net this winter in the search for their new head coach, and one of the names high on that list was reportedly Matt Campbell of Iowa State. Instead of leaving for greener pastures and more money, however, the head coach elected to stay with the team and not flee the coop for the NFL or the Lions. The decision wasn’t without lots of potential encouragement, however. The Lions apparently made a robust offer to Campbell to try and lure him into the mix.