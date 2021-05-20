newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions Made Massive Offseason Offer to Top College Coach: Report

By Max DeMara
Heavy.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions cast a wide net this winter in the search for their new head coach, and one of the names high on that list was reportedly Matt Campbell of Iowa State. Instead of leaving for greener pastures and more money, however, the head coach elected to stay with the team and not flee the coop for the NFL or the Lions. The decision wasn’t without lots of potential encouragement, however. The Lions apparently made a robust offer to Campbell to try and lure him into the mix.

heavy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaching#American Football#Nfl Football#Iowa Football#Iowa State Football#The Detroit Lions#Cbs Sports#Cfb#The Carolina Panthers#Wideouts#Campbell Fits Lions#Lions Rookie#Nfl Experience#Roster Control#Matt Rhule Transition#Spot#Ranking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLgetmoresports.com

NFL News: Packers Reportedly Made a Massive Offer to Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay has been the talk of the NFL over the last week. With growing tensions surround the draft and future of Rodgers with the team, there were suggestions he wanted to leave. But the latest report seems to suggest something far from internal strife....
NFLUSA Today

Tom Brady reportedly made an impassioned case to change the NFL offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined a players-only conference call for the NFL Players Association to make a passionate address against the current structure of the NFL offseason, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. Brady seemed to feel the league hosts too many workouts for players during the...
NFLDeadspin

Don’t look now, but the Lions are quietly having an incredible offseason

The Lions are somehow a comedy and tragedy at the same time. They’re like the Forrest Gump of NFL teams, if Forrest Gump didn’t entertain anyone. Despite several very talented players throughout their history, the Lions have never won a Super Bowl let alone played in one. Hell, they’ve only won one playoff game in the Super Bowl Era. All that being said, Detroit is stirring up a nice concoction and nobody is giving them props for it until now.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Offseason: Player Stock Report

We're now through the point of the NFL offseason where teams have done the heavy lifting. Through the beginning of free agency and now last week's 2021 NFL Draft, the 32 clubs have made changes to their rosters in preparation for the upcoming season. As the offseason progresses and finishes...
NFLScarlet Nation

Report: Maurice Linguist The Top Candidate To Be Buffalo Head Coach

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh brought in six new assistant coaches this offseason, including co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Linguist, who has NFL coaching experience (Dallas Cowboys) and a reputation as an ace recruiter. Now, it appears Linguist a departure could be imminent, with Football Scoop's John...
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: Will Alan Faneca Ultimately Pursue Coaching Path To NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lions Have Made A Big Move With Frank Ragnow

Over the past three years, center Frank Ragnow has been one of the lone bright spots for the Detroit Lions. After seeing him reach the Pro Bowl in 2020, the Lions are rewarding their star center. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions have re-signed Ragnow to a four-year...
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Report: Mo Linguist brigning former MAC head coach, current top FCS coordinator with him to Buffalo

Shane Montgomery is expected to join Mo Linguist’s new Buffalo staff as offensive coordinator, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Montgomery is fresh off a run to the FCS semifinals with James Madison. Though the Dukes were ousted by Sam Houston, Montgomery’s offense posted 35 points with 23 first downs and 430 yards of offense, out-gaining the Bearkats by nearly 100 yards.
NFLScarlet Nation

Every Coaching Staff Move Jim Harbaugh Has Made This Offseason

It's been a busy offseason for Michigan Wolverines football, with the program looking to rebound from a dismal 2-4 season. On Jan. 8, head coach Jim Harbaugh signed his contract extension — one that includes a big pay cut and is laden with incentives — that lasts through the 2025 season, and soon after that, he brought in six new assistant coaches. Some are familiar faces, with two former players returning as coaches, and some are brand new, but Michigan fans hope the group can help turn things back around in Ann Arbor.
College Sportschatsports.com

As the Offseason Begins in Earnest, Coaching Beefs Will Sustain Us

The offseason always, always delivers. I've been doing this Dubcast thing for a while now, and whenever I think there's going to be a (relatively) quiet week in college sports land, I am proven wrong. Like manna from heaven, some dumbass (Jimbo Fisher) will say something predictably dumb (calling out Nick Saban) and we can tear into him for doing so.
Footballmyrtlebeachonline.com

Reports: High school coach that never punts hired to lead SC college football team

Looking for a new head football coach, Presbyterian College went to Arkansas and reportedly hired one of the more famous high school coaches in the country. According to multiple media reports Thursday, the Blue Hose have hired Kevin Kelley to take over their football program. Kelley has become notorious for his unusual football philosophies — he almost never punts the football and nearly always attempts onside kicks after scoring. His strategies have made him the subject of profiles from major media outlets such as the Washington Post, HBO Sports, ESPN and Bleacher Report.
NFLEnterprise

James White juggled free agency and obtaining his college degree this offseason

As James White went through free agency this offseason trying to land a new contract, the New England Patriots running back was also on another quest. White, who played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin before entering the NFL in 2014, never obtained his college degree, but after taking classes since last spring, White finished what he started this past weekend when he graduated from Wisconsin with a degree in life science communications.
NFLchatsports.com

Lions 2021 schedule release offers path to redemption

Detroit Lions (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) The Detroit Lions are heading in an exciting new direction in 2021. That after three years of disappointment with ex-general manager Bob Quinn and ex-head coach Matt Patricia at the helm of a team cemented in the basement of the NFC North division.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Top-5 2021 offseason additions

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason as they attempted to revamp...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

4 Top College Coaches Set for CGX Camp

College Golf Experience, exclusively endorsed by the Golf Coaches Association of America, has announced that four of the top NCAA golf coaches in America from California will be participating in the first premier Showcase Camp at the Classic Club in Palm Desert on June 11-12. CGX provides junior golfers unprecedented...