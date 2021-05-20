newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Home appraisals: Everything you need to know

By Angela Brown
 1 day ago

When you're buying or selling a home, one of the most essential steps is an appraisal. Most buying or selling transactions that involve lenders require an appraisal. However, even buyers or sellers who opt to work with cash should consider an appraisal. During an appraisal, a professional visually inspects the home, compares recent sales or similar properties in the area, market trends, facts in amenities, and determines the home's value. The appraisal process is similar whether you're a first-time homebuyer or currently an owner with home equity.

