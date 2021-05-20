Home appraisals: Everything you need to know

There are better ways to protect against the loss of your home if something happens to you. When you take out a home loan, you may be offered mortgage life insurance. Also called mortgage protection insurance, it helps ensure you don't lose your home if you become disabled. It can also make sure your loved ones don't lose the house if you die -- the policy will pay off your home loan in the event of your death. If you also have disability coverage, the policy will make payments when you have a qualifying condition.