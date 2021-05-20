newsbreak-logo
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss versus Nats

 22 hours ago

Arrieta dropped to 4-4 after giving up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals. Arrieta kept the Nationals off the board for the first two innings, but things were bumpy thereafter. He allowed eight of the final 19 batters he faced to reach base, with Juan Soto's 421-foot solo shot off the Wrigley Field right-field scoreboard in the fifth inning ultimately holding up as the difference in the game. Since opening his second stint with the Cubs with a pair of quality starts, Arrieta has posted a 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 over his subsequent six outings.

