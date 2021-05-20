Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco makes big announcement
Stern Grove Festival holds a special place in the hearts of Bay Area music fans. The free outdoor concert series presented in one of San Francisco's most scenic natural amphitheaters had to cancel its 2020 programming, an unprecedented decision given that according to Executive Director Bob Fiedler, they hadn't even had a rainout in 82 years. But patrons of the legendary Sunset District concerts will be happy to know that 2021 will be a return to form.www.sfgate.com