Happy Friday! We’ve got a big 13 game slate with a whole bunch of everything. We’ve got Coors Field on the slate again, but also at least half a dozen other teams with similarly high projected totals to spread out ownership and upside. Plus, we’ve got multiple aces with Scherzer, Glasnow and Kershaw headlining the slate. There are going to be a ton of options of both sides and many different ways to build lineups tonight. I’ll walk you through my favorites, but this is definitely one of those slates where you may come to a completely different conclusion on the best ways to go. Let’s jump in and see how we can start sorting through all this.