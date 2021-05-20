newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

New York City Officially Reopened. It Was Quite a Day—and Night.

New York City officially reopened Wednesday. But people still have mixed feelings about going out, getting together, getting close, and whether to remove those masks for good. The pandemic has made me softer, I tell myself. I want to be kinder to people, and more empathetic. We’ve all shared the collective tragedy of the past 15 months. We’ve all felt loss. Now we are returning to a “normal” world, but we’re bruised and slightly broken. Why wouldn’t I show compassion to everyone I see?

