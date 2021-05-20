May 20th: Brian Gary W/ Keith Burns HR 2

During the pandemic, I finally got around to watching the hit series "Game of Thrones." According to most of the folks in my circle, I was probably the last to watch the show. I just couldn't find any interest in starting a show, which involves so much investment of time. But, after I began watching, it engulfed all of my free time. I snowballed out of control and managed to watch every episode in a little under a month. Needless to say I experienced the definition of a "binge." At the end of each season, I would simply click to the premiere of the next season. Each time I would do this, I thought to myself "Man, could you imagine having to wait an entire year every time a season ended?" It seems like torture. Then, I realized that it is the same kind of torture that all of us "Yellowstone" fans have endured over the last year. Each day, patiently waiting and getting closer to the season 4 premiere.