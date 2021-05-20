newsbreak-logo
Kettering Health taps Cleveland Clinic's former CIO for inaugural leadership role

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
 1 day ago
A tenured healthcare executive who served as Cleveland Clinic's chief innovation officer has joined Kettering Health's network leadership team.

