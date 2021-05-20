newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jackson Browne Announces New Album, ‘Downhill From Everywhere’

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Jackson Browne has announced a new album, Downhill From Everywhere. The LP, his first in six years, will arrive on July 23. “On the surface, it’s about living in L.A.,” Browne said in a press release. "But it’s really a metaphor for life itself. I adore this city, but I’ve been trying to leave since around the time I finished my first album. You can love and appreciate and depend on a life as you know it, but deep down you may also long for something else, even if you don’t know what it is.”

kcrr.com
KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jackson Browne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Deep Love#Somebody To Love#Rolling Stone#North American#L A#Home#Time#Useless Heart#July#Surface#Kyoto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Music1029thebuzz.com

Bruce Springsteen Taps 1992 Boston Show For Latest Vault Release

Bruce Springsteen has just issued Boston – 12/13/92 — the latest official bootleg in his ongoing monthly archive series. The show, which is only the third set culled from his 1992/1993 tour behind Human Touch and Lucky Town featuring “The Other Band,” featured a whopping 16 tracks from the then-new albums in the setlist.
MusicJamBase

Kevin Morby Shares ‘Singing Saw’ Outtake ‘Dumcane’

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby released “Dumcane,” an outtake from the sessions that yielded his 2016 album, Singing Saw. Morby shared the previously unreleased track today on streaming services via Dead Oceans in honor of Singing Saw’s fifth anniversary. The nine-track Singing Saw is Kevin Morby’s third solo album following 2013’s Harlem...
MusicVox

One Good Thing: The perfect album for spring 2021

There’s a moment, two minutes and 40 seconds into “Ringside,” the seventh track on Julien Baker’s new album Little Oblivions, that made me realize just how much I’ve missed seeing live music. “Ringside” details a relationship where one participant (whose perspective Baker sings from) has a dark and horrible self-destructive...
Musicstudybreaks.com

Phoebe Bridgers Offers an Artful Rendition of ‘Seize The Day’

Pop-rock Beatles icon Paul McCartney released “McCartney III Imagined,” in which folk-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers reworks his song, “Seize The Day.”. The song was originally released on his album “McCartney III” on Dec. 18, 2020. Now, McCartney has rereleased that album, which features artists who have reimagined the songs with their own styles. Along with Bridgers, the album also features Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, EOB, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak and 3D RDN.
Beauty & Fashionpopoff.us

“These Days” is My Pandemic Anthem

When I was in high school, my dad bought a pool table for our basement. After school, when my younger sister was in her room singing show tunes or talking on the phone with friends, I would be in the basement, working on my skills. I had a gold-colored pool cue, and I got quite good, although I never played with anyone, since I had no friends. I had a boyfriend, but we could only hang out on the weekends.
Beauty & Fashionhomenewshere.com

Phoebe Bridgers makes her band wear suits

Phoebe Bridgers makes her whole band wear suits. The 26-year-old singer likes to mark her time performing on stage by having her indie outfit, boygenius, wear an onstage outfit that she can look at as memorabilia. She told L’OFFICIEL USA magazine: "I make my whole band wear suits, and I...
MusicPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Styx Announce New Album, ‘Crash of the Crown’

After several months of teasers, including some secretive Morse code messages, Styx have announced their upcoming 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown. Styx will release the new album on June 18. It will be available on clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital platforms. It's available for preorder on the band's website now.
Musictreblezine.com

Rodrigo Amarante announces new album, Drama

Singer/songwriter Rodrigo Amarante, a member of Little Joy and the composer of the theme for Netflix’s Narcos, has announced a new album. On July 16 he’ll release Drama via Polyvinyl. The first single from the album is titled “Maré,” and it has a new self-directed video that you can check out below.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Styx announces first new studio album in four years

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of Styx’s first new album in four years, Crash of the Crown. The project was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of it. The legendary rockers — James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Meaning Behind Every Song on Myles Kennedy’s New Album ‘The Ides of March’

Myles Kennedy is among rock's most prolific musicians. The singer and multi-instrumentalist is seemingly always working on new music in some form or another and with a year of downtime amid a pandemic, well, of course fans were going to be treated to a new album. With the release of his second solo record, The Ides of March, we asked the always insightful Kennedy to provide a track-by-track breakdown and open up about the themes and messages present, which are ones we can all learn and grow from.
Musicrock947.com

Sleater-Kinney announces new album, ‘Path of Wellness’

Sleater-Kinney has announced a new album, Path of Wellness. The 10th studio effort from the Northwest punk outfit — which now consists of vocalist/guitarist duo Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, following the departure of drummer Janet Weiss in 2019 — will arrive June 11. “We wrote it last spring and...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Psychosexual Announces New Album ‘Unholy Hymns For The Children’

Psychosexual is set to deliver their new album Unholy Hymns for the Children this summer. According to Antimusic, Jeremy Spencer said about the album, “Unholy Hymns For the Children is just as unholy for everyone else, but we wanted to p*ss off Walmart, so we named it that.”. He continued,...
Musicloudersound.com

Roger Chapman announces new album Life In The Pond

Family singer Roger Chapman has announced that he will release a new solo album, Life In The Pond, through Ruf Records on June 25. Life In The Pond, Chappo's first studio outing since 2009's. , reunites him with faces from his past – including Family's Poli Palmer as co-writer/producer and...