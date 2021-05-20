Jackson Browne Announces New Album, ‘Downhill From Everywhere’

Jackson Browne has announced a new album, Downhill From Everywhere. The LP, his first in six years, will arrive on July 23. “On the surface, it’s about living in L.A.,” Browne said in a press release. "But it’s really a metaphor for life itself. I adore this city, but I’ve been trying to leave since around the time I finished my first album. You can love and appreciate and depend on a life as you know it, but deep down you may also long for something else, even if you don’t know what it is.”