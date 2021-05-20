Adath’s Gan Shelanu Preschool Is Expanding

Finding engaging activities that aren’t too long for zoom classes has been a fun challenge this year. We have been studying bugs with my virtual preschool class, and we ended the unit with a The Very Hungry Caterpillar read-aloud. I usually do a lesson about counting fruit or food with this book, but they were both too long for a zoom activity. Instead, I created the very hungry for letters caterpillar and turned our favorite missing letter game into a caterpillar-themed alphabet activity. It was a hit. Also, the next day when I taught in-person Prek, my students had fun with it on the magnet board. Do you know what that means? They worked on letter recognition while working at a verticle surface which is awesome for their core, for their shoulder muscles, and of course, letter recognition skills too. The absolute icing on the cake is that most of the students did it in pairs and worked on cooperative skills too!