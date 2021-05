In the past few weeks – as vaccination has become more widespread and local coronavirus case numbers have fallen – we’ve seen several Caribbean countries adjust their entry protocols, particularly for vaccinated visitors. If you feel comfortable traveling, it’s now easier than ever to have an island adventure IRL, with proper regard not just for your own safety but also for that of the locals in the destinations we visit. However, if you haven’t traveled in the last year or so, you’ll find some things have changed. So before you pack your bags, here’s what you should know to make your trip go as smoothly as possible.