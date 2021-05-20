newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UI Employees Getting Money Back From Pandemic Caused Wage Cuts

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Idaho is paying back its employees for wages that were cut during the pandemic. An email from President Scott Green to the campus community this week announced the one-time incentive payment for most UI workers. President Green says the UI met its pandemic budget cutting targets without the savings from mandatory furloughs and salary reductions. The email states that the one-time payment is for every board-appointed employee on the UI payroll as of December 26th 2020 who remained on payroll as of last Saturday. Those workers will receive a lump sum payment equal to the reduction in pay from mandatory furlough or salary reduction. President Green says he will donate his payment back to the institution.

pullmanradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll#University Employees#The University Of Idaho#Money#Salary Reductions#Wages#Savings#Payment#Mandatory Furloughs#Cutting#Targets#December#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kodiak, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

City employees get bonuses as council plans wage survey

The city of Kodiak is offering its employees one-time bonuses in response to the rising cost of living and their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. All current employees with the city who have worked since July 1, 2020, are eligible for the bonus. Part-time employees or those who began after July 1 will receive a prorated payment. Payments will be made during the upcoming pay period.
EducationPosted by
NBC News

Cutting unemployment benefits won't bring back workers — but will hurt millions of families, new research finds

A GOP-led push to decrease financial support for the unemployed could cause millions of Americans to lose their jobless benefits, a new report finds. In the wake of a disappointing April jobs report, which showed that a mere 266,000 new jobs were created, even with a record high 8.1 million job openings in the economy, 22 states — all with Republican governors — have announced plans to wind down supplemental $300 weekly unemployment benefit payments ahead of the program’s scheduled end in September.
Hamburg, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Hamburg woman gets back to work after losing job due to pandemic

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It's never a dull moment when Katie Lane leaves her Hamburg home. However, she's glad to leave the house and head to work. Last year, Lane was one of thousands of New Yorkers who struggled to get her unemployment claim to go through. A year ago, I interviewed her twice — virtually — about her struggles to even talk to a Labor Department representative on the phone.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Workers would pay a ridiculous amount of money to go back to an office

According to a recent WeWork survey, many workers pine for a return to a traditional workspace more than we could ever have dreamed. Sixty-four percent of those polled said that they would pay as much as $300 to have access to an office workspace. An even larger majority (75%) would forfeit some of their benefits—healthcare coverage, cash bonuses, and paid time off—to have the ability to choose their work environment.
Burlington, VTmynbc5.com

Wages given to former Koffee Kup employees taken back the next day

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Former Koffee Kup Bakery employees tell NBC5 that on Thursday, they received wages from their accrued paid time off. Only to see that the very next day, those funds were taken back. Transaction statements show thousands of dollars deposited from Koffee Kup Bakery to a recently laid...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Panic at the Wawa: Not enough workers | Editorial

You’ve heard about the “Quarantine 19” and how the average American’s pandemic weight gain resembles the “Freshman 15,” the number of added pounds that famously follow high schoolers into college. Get ready for a mashup we’ll call the “COVID 15,” except that it has nothing to do with pounds unless...
Public HealthIndustry Week

Can You Require Your Employees to Get the COVID Vaccine?

Manufacturers have faced a number of challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike those companies that were able to transition from in-office to a remote work environment, those in the manufacturing industry have a predominately onsite employee base and remote work is not a viable option. As a result, you, as...
Public Healthcompsmag.com

New Yorkers are required to declare state taxes on money received from the pandemic

Source www.silive.com For more information on the 1099-G tax form, click here. The benefits paid to New Yorkers are considered taxable income. This form must be included in one’s tax filing for the 2020 calendar year. The 1099-G tax form includes money received from Unemployment Insurance (UI), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Extended Benefits (EB), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Lost Wages Assistance (LWA).
Mesa County, COnbc11news.com

Restaurants seeing employee shortage as they start to get back to normal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Businesses throughout the Grand Valley are experiencing a hiring shortage after more than a year into the pandemic and restaurants have especially been hit hard. Covid cost millions of Americans their jobs nationwide so many owners were expecting there to be a hiring boom with restaurants and retail stores re opening their doors, but businesses in Mesa County are reporting significant labor shortages.
Altoona, PANorristown Times Herald

Sheetz to increase employee wages by $2 per hour

ALTOONA — Employees of restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz, will see their salaries go up by $2 per hour, effective May 21. The increase will impact all 18,000 of the chain’s store employees, and represents a $50 million annual investment, according to the company. Sheetz also announced Monday it is...