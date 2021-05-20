UI Employees Getting Money Back From Pandemic Caused Wage Cuts

The University of Idaho is paying back its employees for wages that were cut during the pandemic. An email from President Scott Green to the campus community this week announced the one-time incentive payment for most UI workers. President Green says the UI met its pandemic budget cutting targets without the savings from mandatory furloughs and salary reductions. The email states that the one-time payment is for every board-appointed employee on the UI payroll as of December 26th 2020 who remained on payroll as of last Saturday. Those workers will receive a lump sum payment equal to the reduction in pay from mandatory furlough or salary reduction. President Green says he will donate his payment back to the institution.