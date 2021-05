Even as the conflict in the Middle East has grown and spread, there may be some hope for a respite on the horizon. Axios contributing correspondent Barak Ravid joined Cheddar to provide insight on the signs he sees that a ceasefire might be in the works despite the Israeli government dismissing recent overtures. "I think we are a bit closer to a ceasefire than we were yesterday," Ravid said. He added that for conflicts in Gaza there is what he called a "breaking gap," a timeframe spanning between when a ceasefire is first discussed to when it is finally implemented. The journalist and author said that he believes that the first steps to putting a stop to the current fighting may already be underway.