CNN’s Chris Cuomo advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations (report)

When New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and his longtime live-in girlfriend, Food Network star and lifestyle guru Sandra Lee, split in September 2019, they issued a joint statement. "Over the recent past," it explained, "we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship." The statement went on a bit further, reiterating the now-former couple's mutual dedication to Cuomo's three daughters with his former wife, Kerry Kennedy-Cuomo, but the bottom line message was that the two were parting amicably, and the rest was nobody else's business (via LoHud).