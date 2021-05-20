newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

CNN’s Chris Cuomo advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations (report)

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 22 hours ago
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo helped advise his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations, according to a new report. Four people familiar with the discussions told The Washington Post that the “Cuomo Prime Time” host joined conference calls with the New York governor and his staff, lawyers and other advisers. Chris Cuomo reportedly encouraged his brother not to resign from office, using the phrase “cancel culture.”

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

