CNN’s Chris Cuomo advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations (report)
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo helped advise his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations, according to a new report. Four people familiar with the discussions told The Washington Post that the “Cuomo Prime Time” host joined conference calls with the New York governor and his staff, lawyers and other advisers. Chris Cuomo reportedly encouraged his brother not to resign from office, using the phrase “cancel culture.”www.syracuse.com