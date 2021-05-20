How Ina Garten Knows When Her Chicken Is Fully Cooked
One of the worst mistakes you can make when cooking a chicken is not to have it hit the right temperature. Unlike beef, which can be served ranging from rare to well-done (and in some cases, even raw), chicken poses a serious risk of food-borne illness if it doesn't reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees, as per USDA guidelines. The problem is, though, that you've got to hit the 165 degree mark exactly. One degree less, and it's hello, salmonella! One degree more, though, and your chicken could be as dry as a Prohibition picnic.www.thelist.com