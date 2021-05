City Real Estate Projects Named “Best Deal of the Year” and “Best Redevelopment” for 2020. Two City of Alexandria development projects have been honored by the Washington Business Journal in its prestigious “Best Real Estate Deals” annual regional awards program. The City’s agreement with Inova Health System, in partnership with three development firms (Foulger-Pratt, Seritage Growth Properties and Howard Hughes Corporation), to redevelop Landmark Mall into a medical campus and mixed-use, walkable urban village has garnered 2020’s “Best Deal of the Year,” the Journal’s top commercial real estate designation. The Bloom at Braddock, a project to build a homeless shelter and affordable housing by Carpenter’s Shelter and Alexandria Housing Development Corporation, has been named “Best Redevelopment.”