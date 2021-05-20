newsbreak-logo
Dodgers still far off from solving rotation issues after Dustin May injury

By Thomas Carannante
FanSided
FanSided
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers saw Dustin May go down with a season-ending injury earlier in the month. When the campaign initially started, we really thought the rotation taking hits here and there wouldn’t be much of an issue. This roster had David Price, Tony Gonsolin and others ready to step in and take over at a moment’s notice.

