Dodgers still far off from solving rotation issues after Dustin May injury

The Dodgers are having a strike of bad luck with top players’ injuries. They are running short of pitchers because after David Price and Tony Gonsolin, now Dustin May is out too. The young star will not be back before the end of the 2022 season, possibly even later. The official confirmation from the management came on May 3: “Dustin May will undergo right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery on Tuesday, May 11 in Los Angeles.” The incident had happened two days earlier during his start against the Brewers. Immediately after he threw a pitch to Billy McKinney, May winced in pain and started shaking his lower arm and wrist. The scene was caught on camera and created dismay among fans in California while the Dodgers trained rushed to Dustin’s help. They escorted him off the grounds without attempting to resume the game as the injury was clearly a fairly severe matter even at first glance.