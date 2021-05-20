Why You Should Celebrate World Bee Day Today

As far as horror movies go, The Resort is one of those that keeps building and building but doesn’t do much else until nearly the end, which is a little odd since the movie is just barely long enough to be called a full feature. As far as building suspense it’s about what a person might expect of a horror movie. They make the worst decisions possible, one of them is a drunk, another of them is the ‘sensitive’ guy, and the women are more or less liable to switch off thinking that the trip is a good idea and then thinking it’s a bad idea. In other words, it’s a pretty typical horror movie, but light on the horror until the last half hour when the real terror begins. Up until that point it’s seen that the local legend of a haunted resort and the half-face girl, a local apparition that is actually a piece of lore from Hawaii, proving that pretty much every state has its own ghost story to pull from. But apart from hearing about it, the audience really doesn’t see anything, though the movie does decide to try and create an aura of dread from the mention of the legend and the fact that the locals don’t really mess with the resort since strange things are said to happen. When the main characters are flown to the island via helicopter by a pilot that speaks in cryptic terms but won’t offer much as far as information goes, the audience should be expecting that something is up, which a lot of people probably will. But the only sighting happens when the drunk skeptic of the group, Sam, goes to relieve himself and sees what he believes to be an apparition, or a peeper, but in truth is revealed to be a bedsheet knotted and hung from a tree, which is odd enough to be certain.