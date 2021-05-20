newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Performance Shipping (PSHG) Stock: Over 6% Decrease Explanation

pulse2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. Investors are responding negatively to the company reporting a net loss from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income and net income from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.3 million and $2.8 million, respectively, for the same period in 2020. And the loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.57 while earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.60 (basic) and $0.58 (diluted).

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pshg#Shipping#Net Income#Stock Price#Average Earnings#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Performance Shipping Inc#Pshg#Explanation#Net Cash#Intraday Trading#Market Conditions#Company#Investors#Discontinued Operations#Tce Rates#Voyage Expenses#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Economypulse2.com

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) Stock: Over 75% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) increased by over 75% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) increased by over 75% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing an agreement with Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform and certain investment vehicles managed by Stonepeak Partners LP – a private equity firm specializing in infrastructure investing, to pursue the formation of a new sustainable infrastructure joint venture called Levo Mobility LLC.
Stockspulse2.com

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors have been citing hype over the earnings after the closing of the bell today. At the end of...
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Stock: Over 55% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) increased by over 55% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 – increased by over 55% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s first-quarter 2021 financial results and business update. (Note: One of the biggest highlights is a merger announcement).
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Cannabis Co Columbia Care Q1 Revenue Spikes 220% YoY To $92.5M, CEO Touts Significant Growth 'Across Both The Top And Bottom Line'

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) reported Monday its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021. The New York-based company generated $92.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year, representing a year-over-year increase of 220%. Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, attributed...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Preview: Home Depot

On Tuesday, May 18, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
EconomyZacks.com

American Axle (AXL) Stock Up 7.3% Since Q1 Earnings Beat

AXL - Free Report) shares appreciated 7.3% after the company reported outstanding quarterly results on May 7. The Detroit-based global automotive parts supplier not just delivered a comprehensive beat but also posted higher year-over-year earnings and sales. The company delivered adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share for first-quarter 2021,...
Stockspulse2.com

AbCellera (ABCL) Stock: Over 7% Increase Explanation

The stock price of AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) increased by over 7% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of The AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) – a technology company with a centralized operating system for next-generation antibody discovery – increased by over 7% during intraday trading this morning. Investors are responding to the company’s Q1 2021 business results.
Stockspulse2.com

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Stock: Over 10% Increase Explanation

The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of clinical-stage immunotherapy company ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of its m-ceNK platform combined with its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva (N-803) in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Stockspulse2.com

AT&T (T) Stock: Over 4% Increase Pre-Market Explanation (Updated)

The stock price of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) increased by over 4% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to reports that AT&T is planning to merge its media assets with Discovery as part of a tax-friendly deal. While the deal could be announced as early as this week, it could also fall through since it is reportedly not finalized yet.
Stockspulse2.com

Airbnb (ABNB) Stock: Over 6% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. On social media, investors have been citing a lockup expiration for the company shares. A lock-up period is a predetermined amount of time after an IPO where large shareholders like company executives and venture capitalists are restricted from selling shares. Lockup periods are designed for preventing insiders from liquidating assets too quickly after an IPO.
Callaway, VAPosted by
The Motley Fool

Callaway Stock Just Had a Blowout Quarter. But Is the Stock a Buy?

Callaway (NYSE:ELY), one of the leading golf brands worldwide, released a fantastic first-quarter earnings report last week, sending shares of the stock up with it. Backed by the surging U.S. golf market, sales and profits from all of Callaway's divisions were up substantially in Q1. The company also recently closed on its $2.66 billion Topgolf acquisition, bringing a stellar entertainment brand and technology company under its umbrella.
Financial Reportsbakingbusiness.com

C-store, dollar store sales buoy Hostess results

KANSAS CITY — Surging sales at convenience stores and dollar stores helped lift overall revenues and earnings at Hostess Brands, Inc. in the first quarter ended March 31. Hostess Brands net income in the first quarter was $26.73 million, equal to 20¢ per share on the common stock, down 67% from $81.45 million, or 66¢, during the first quarter last year. Sales were $265.42 million, up 9% from $243.49 million.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Preview: Walmart's Earnings

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is...
StocksForbes

4 Downright Explosive Dividend Growers To Buy Now

Go figure. While some people are thought of for their jokes, their hobbies or their families, a reader thought of me when they read about a Vanguard fund underperforming of late. The poor ol’ Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX). Longtime readers know I’ve yapped about this before. While I rarely...
Stockspulse2.com

Cinedigm (CIDM) Stock: 2.16% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) increased by 2.16% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) – a leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases – increased by 2.16% today. Investors responded positively to the company announcing that its SVOD streaming service Fandor is reporting significant growth in year-over-year monthly user subscriptions following regular increases to content offered on the Fandor Amazon Prime channel.
Stockspulse2.com

PolarityTE (PTE) Stock: Over 12% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) decreased by over 12% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) decreased by over 12% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s business update and financial results for the first quarter. Business...
Stockspulse2.com

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Stock: Over 17% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) increased by over 17% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19 – increased by over 17% during intraday trading. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company’s fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 and an update on recent company developments.
Stockspulse2.com

Poly (PLT) Stock: Over 16% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of Poly Inc (NYSE: PLT) decreased by over 16% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Poly Inc (NYSE: PLT) – a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology – decreased by over 16% during intraday trading this morning. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter and full fiscal year results for the period ended April 3, 2021.