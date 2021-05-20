Performance Shipping (PSHG) Stock: Over 6% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. Investors are responding negatively to the company reporting a net loss from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income and net income from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.3 million and $2.8 million, respectively, for the same period in 2020. And the loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.57 while earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.60 (basic) and $0.58 (diluted).