The Florence Antique Mall is a huge antique shop with 215 independent dealers. They have a wide range of antiques and collectibles. With a Facebook follower count of 17,210 people, this place knows what they're doing. They constantly ask their vendors to bring in new items and you really get to experience the stalls changing with the seasons. They let you know when new pieces of note come in or if they're doing any sort of special event via their Facebook page.