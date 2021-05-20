newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

LiveLeak cofounder on why the notorious video site shut down

By Mark Yarm
inputmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of nearly 15 years, the video-hosting site LiveLeak — which abruptly shut down two weeks ago — became known for a lot of things, none of them seemly. The site first rose to infamy in 2007, when it ran leaked footage of the execution of Iraqi former President Saddam Hussein. The next year, the site caused an international uproar with its decision to host the anti-Quran film Fitna, made by the Dutch politician Geert Wilders. By 2014, LiveLeak was under fire again for refusing to take down a video of the beheading of U.S. journalist James Foley by ISIS. (The site later reversed course to a degree, banning any future ISIS beheading videos.)

www.inputmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geert Wilders
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Luka Magnotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Terrible Things#Video Footage#Isis Video#Video Clips#Iraqi#Dutch#Itemfix#Israelis#Liveleak Cofounder#Promo Videos#Battlefield Videos#Cannibalistic Killer#Infamy#Psycho#Racists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
United Nations
Related
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Twitter tackles harmful language with new warning feature

Twitter has today begun rolling out a new feature that it hopes will prevent hostility on the social platform by warning users to reconsider when they are about to post a reply containing "potentially harmful or offensive" language. The feature was trialled around a year ago, but a company blog...
Internetslashdot.org

LiveLeak, the Internet's Font of Gore and Violence, Has Shut Down

Nobody missed it, and nothing of value was lost. It's not a site I'd suggest anyone visiting, but it's similar shock sites, as well as troll sites really are on their last legs because ISP's won't host them and sites that aren't ad-friendly basically have to go subscription, but people who like that content are willing to steal it from the subscription sites and let them die.
Youtubedexerto.com

Twitch reverse DarksydePhil ban for “hateful slur” and admit it was a mistake

Twitch streamer Phil ‘DarksydePhil’ Burnell has had his suspension from the platform overturned, after Twitch banned his account for ‘hateful conduct’ on May 15. The streaming platform said the suspension was a “mistake on our part.”. DarksydePhil is a longtime Twitch streamer with over 100,000 followers, who has faced a...
Internetkfgo.com

Will Facebook ever be replaced?

Will Facebook die? Will it be replaced? Will it fade? I’ve been thinking it would happen. Not sure when. But let’s realize in a world full of “the latest fad” odds are it won’t last forever will it? I’ll never profess to be a social media expert or a techno-wizard.
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Covid-19: YouTube launches vaccination ad campaign

YouTube has launched a multi-million-pound advertising campaign to encourage young people in the UK to get vaccinated against Covid-19. It said the partnership with the NHS would involve ads on buses, billboards, bus stops and YouTube, with the video-sharing site paying for them. YouTube has been criticised for being slow...
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Secret Facebook document reveals the words that will get you banned - as users reveal they've been suspended for as little as calling a friend 'crazy' and sharing a Smithsonian story!

Facebook users have shared stories of receiving bans after jokingly calling their friend 'crazy', sharing a Smithsonian magazine story on tribal New Guinea and labelling someone 'sad'. The social media platform is understood to have internal guidelines which are not made public on moderation. In documents seen by The Wall...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Account tweeting Trump statements suspended by Twitter

A Twitter account that was tweeting statements by former President Trump was suspended Thursday, just hours after it was created. The account went by the handle “@DJTDesk” and its bio read: “Posts copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS; Originally composed via DonaldJTrump/Desk.”. The account, which was...
InternetThe Guardian

Twitter mulling paid service called Twitter Blue, finds researcher

Twitter is considering launching a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue, according to unreleased features of the app discovered by an independent researcher. Jane Manchun Wong, who has made a name for herself through uncovering accidentally-public upcoming features of popular apps, shared screenshots of the service, which is pegged at $2.99 a month.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Stevie T’s YouTube Channel Got Hacked + Deleted

Metal YouTuber and comedic djentyboi Stevie T had his entire library of videos deleted by a hacker, who took over the musician’s channel and started a cryptocurrency livestream. Stevie T’s fans noticed the hack happening in real time, with the YouTuber’s profile picture abruptly changing to the logo for Binance,...
InternetRefinery29

Social Media Has Always Been An Outlet For Grieving. The Pandemic Made It An Essential One.

When my grandfather passed away in 2009, I posted a status on MySpace that read, “rip grandfather <3”. Looking back, it seems cringey and performative — it’s not like he could see my status, and I wasn’t friends with anyone in my family on the platform (as a 13-year-old, I was too young to be on it anyway). But still, I felt compelled to publish that post. I wanted to not only feel like I was doing something tangible to recognize and acknowledge the death of someone I loved, but to invite others to grieve along with me, too.
Industrygzeromedia.com

Hackers shut down US pipeline

Hi, everybody. Ian Bremmer here. Happy Monday to you. A Quick Take. I wanted to talk about this unprecedented hack that has shut down a major pipeline in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline carries well over 2 million barrels a day. It's about half of the East Coast supply of gas and jet fuel. In other words, really not something you want to have suspended. And when I think about the impact of cyberattacks in the world, I mean, we've been warning that this is going to be a bigger challenge going forward, we're now really starting to see the implications of it.