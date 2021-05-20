newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

The Truth About Callie Thorne

By Linda DiProperzio
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Callie Thorne has landed nearly 70 roles throughout her career, mostly in television – and her success comes after she was told she wasn't pretty enough to be on TV. Born in 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts, Thorne caught the acting bug during her high school production of "West Side Story." She went on to graduate from Wheaton College, where she majored in Dramatic Literature, and studied at the Strasberg Studio before joining the New York acting troupe, Naked Angels (per IMDb). Since then she been a series regular on "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Rescue Me" and "The Wire," and has also had guest appearances on "ER," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Prison Break," "White Collar," and "Elementary," among others. In 2011, she was cast as the lead in "Necessary Roughness," which earned her a Golden Globe. Yet Thorne has been surprised by her television success.

