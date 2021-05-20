The Truth About Callie Thorne

Scott Foley is the kind of actor you’ve probably seen a lot over the years. His resume includes just over 40 credits and he has been a part of some very popular productions. If you’re over a certain age, you may recognize him best for his role in the TV series Felicity. The younger crowd will likely remember him best for playing Jake in Scandal. No matter what you remember him from, though, you’ll probably agree that he is insanely talented. He brings something special to every role he plays and his fans will be pleased to know they have something to look forward to. Scott will be in an upcoming TV show called The Big Leap. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Scott Foley.