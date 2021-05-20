Man rescued from vehicle floating in Eagan pond

An Eagan woman has been charged after what began as Hutchinson Police receiving a stolen motor vehicle report Monday night. At just after 11:30pm, the victim reported their vehicle, a 2008 Toyota, Prius was taken from Glen Street. At the time, the vehicle was believed to be stolen by a family member. Hutchinson Police learned the suspect may be headed to the Twin Cities. The vehicle was located on Highway 7 in South Lake Minnetonka at which time officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and the suspect led officers on a nearly 13-mile pursuit reaching speeds of up to 98 miles per hour. The suspect was finally stopped when officers used stop sticks to flatten the two front tires. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jasmine Lee Selim of Eagan, was charged in Hennepin County with: Receiving stolen property and Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor vehicle, both felonies.