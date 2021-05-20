newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Best Sanitizers, Inc. Names New President and Sales Director for Food and Beverage Division

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 23 hours ago

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Best Sanitizers, Inc., an innovator in hand hygiene and surface sanitation products for the food processing industry, is pleased to announce several management changes which will propel the company into its next phase of growth. In 1995, Best Sanitizers was founded by Mr....

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Manager#Product Sales#Product Manager#Marketing Manager#Best Sanitizers Inc#Food Safety Specialists#The Healthcare Division#Prweb#Sales Marketing#National Account#Best Sanitizers Inc#The Healthcare Industry#Best Sanitizers Products#Hand Sanitizers#Surface Sanitizers#Food Processing#Company#Specialty Clinics#Industry Partners#Healthcare Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Gunter Group named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. The Gunter Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
BusinessPosted by
Robb Report

J.Crew Names Streetwear Impresario Brendon Babenzien Creative Director of Its Men’s Division

One of the fashion industry’s biggest retailers is shaking things up. On Monday, J.Crew announced that it had named Brendon Babenzien its men’s creative director; the first clothes made under his direction will reach its stores in the second half of 2022. Babenzien, who co-owns the buzzy New York menswear brand Noah and was previously the design director at the hyper-collectible skate brand Supreme, represents a distinct departure for the brand, which has struggled during streetwear’s rise to dominance.
Businessthefabricator.com

Vollrath hires senior VP operations

Vollrath Co., Sheboygan, Wis., hired Elizabeth Truett as senior vice president of operations in March. Truett is responsible for directing and managing the company’s supply chain organization. This includes operations, supply chain, environmental health and safety, customer and technical service, program management, and distribution across Vollrath’s facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and China.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Bojangles names supply chain VP

Bojangles has added a seasoned supply chain leader to its management team. The fast-growing, Southern food restaurant chain, which has more than 760 locations throughout the Southeast, named Katie Radtke as VP of supply chain. She will oversee food and packaging, distribution, logistics and quality assurance in her new role.
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.
Businessjust-food.com

J&J Snack Foods president Dan Fachner named CEO

US business J&J Snack Foods has handed the role of chief executive to company veteran Dan Fachner, who has held the post of president for the last year. Fachner, who has worked for J&J and its beverages subsidiary, The ICEE Company, since 1979, succeeds company founder Gerald Shreiber as CEO. Shreiber is to continue in his other post as chairman.
Economywlds.com

DOT Transportation Names New President

DOT Transportation, Inc., the logistics arm of DOT Foods, named its next president today. Bryan Langston of Quincy will serve as the next president, taking over for Paul Mugerditchian. In a press release on the company’s website, Mugerditchian will step into an advisory role as he heads towards retirement. Mugerditchian...
Richmond, VAbakingbusiness.com

AMF Bakery Systems hires new director of sales

RICHMOND, VA. — Ross Sandlin has joined AMF Bakery Systems as director of sales for the Americas, where he will work with Guillaume Joly as sales leader. In his new position, Mr. Sandlin will provide automation solutions to bakery customers in the Americas across all AMF product group technologies, including dough systems, makeup systems, proofing, baking, cooling and freezing solutions, product and pan conveyors and packaging, and post-packaging automation. AMF’s portfolio of bakery solutions includes soft bread and bun, artisan bread, pizza and flatbread, cake and pie, and pastry and croissant production.
Businessachrnews.com

Danfoss Names New Vice President of Sales for its Climate Solutions Business in US and Canada

BALTIMORE — Danfoss has named Vikas Anand as vice president of sales in North America for its recently formed Climate Solutions business segment. Anand joins the U.S. and Canada sales organization after leading the Danfoss Cooling business in Asia Pacific and India, where he focused on growing the business in areas related to infrastructure, energy efficiency, and climate change.
Industryfreightwaves.com

9 logistics companies named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces

Nine logistics companies were recognized on Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of Best Workplaces. The list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc.singled...
monitordaily.com

Inc. Names Onset Financial a Best Workplace for 2021

Inc. Magazine named Onset Financial one of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Inc. selected the winners of the Best Workplaces for 2021 awards based on employee feedback through survey results that focused on management effectiveness, perks and the fostering of employee growth. Inc. also honored Onset Financial with three additional...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Food & Beverage Packaging Redefined: The Chill-Can® & 5 Liter Keg Just The Beginning For Innovation Team At Joseph Company International, Inc

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio and IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Company International, the recognized global leader in self-contained cooling and innovative beverage packaging solutions, has expanded upon its latest state-of-the-art research and development program first announced last October in order to meet the unprecedented demand of the food and beverage industry for off-premise consumer packages.
Hoffman Estates, ILthefabricator.com

TRUMPF Inc. names director of TRUMPF Smart Factory

Farmington, Conn.-based TRUMPF Inc. has named Kartik Vaidyanathan Iyer as director of the TRUMPF Smart Factory in Hoffman Estates, Ill. He succeeds Markus Zimmermann, who has been appointed head of R&D for TRUMPF Austria. Iyer joined the company in 2019 as head of the software division for North America. Before...
BusinessFood Navigator

B&G Foods appoints new president and CEO

B&G Foods -- parent company to household name brands including Ortega, Green Giant, and Crisco -- has appointed Kenneth C. “Casey” Keller as its next president and CEO, effective June 14, 2021, replacing B&G Foods’ interim president and CEO, David L. Wenner. Werner will remain a director of the company...
Businessroi-nj.com

B&G Foods names new longtime food & beverage leader as its new CEO

B&G Foods Inc., the Parsippany-based maker of food products including Cream of Wheat and Green Giant, has named a new CEO and president, it announced this week. Kenneth C. “Casey” Keller will take over, effective June 14, for the interim CEO and president, David L. Wenner. Wenner will remain a director of the company and aid in the leadership transition, B&G said.
Seattle, WABrewbound.com

Talking Rain Beverage Co. Names New Vice President of Human Resources

SEATTLE, WA – Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, today announced that Veronica Blankenship has been appointed to Vice President of People within the company’s Human Resources department. Veronica joined Talking Rain Beverage Company® over eleven years ago and led the charge in rebuilding the company’s Human Resource department, transforming it into its present-day People team. Within her role, Veronica will continue to lead cross-departmental collaborations and provide advanced support in talent attraction, retainment and development, as the leading beverage brand continues to expand globally. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the People team as Vice President and to continue growing with the Talking Rain family during such an important time for the company’s evolution,” said Veronica Blankenship. “I’m thrilled to be a part of such an innovative and dynamic leadership team who are dedicated to enriching company culture and continuing to fulfill a purpose-driven mission to support employee growth and success.” Under Veronica’s leadership, the People team has developed a strong, flexible infrastructure known as the “Attract, Retain and Develop” program that has allowed the organization to achieve sustainable success and culture, while keeping up with the demands from the rapidly evolving marketplace. Through this program, the company has hired more than 170 new employees in the last year and plans to keep that pace through 2022.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

AgroFresh Launches New Quality Platform for Citrus Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AgroFresh is honing in on innovation in the citrus category as it announced the global launch of SmartCitrus™, a new quality platform designed to maintain freshness and reduce food waste. The new platform combines a comprehensive range of post-harvest solutions into a single treatment for citrus products.