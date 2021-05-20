Apple's Federighi Throws macOS Under The Bus To Promote iOS' Secure Walled Garden
The antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games continues today, and Apple is stepping up its defense of iOS, even if it means knocking some of its other products. Last week, the company made an interestingly timed announcement about how the App Store prevented $1.5 billion in fraud through 2020. Now Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of software engineering, has been brought to the stand to defend the iOS ecosystem’s practices…by throwing macOS under the bus?hothardware.com