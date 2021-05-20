newsbreak-logo
Apple's Federighi Throws macOS Under The Bus To Promote iOS' Secure Walled Garden

By Nathan Ord
Hot Hardware
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games continues today, and Apple is stepping up its defense of iOS, even if it means knocking some of its other products. Last week, the company made an interestingly timed announcement about how the App Store prevented $1.5 billion in fraud through 2020. Now Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of software engineering, has been brought to the stand to defend the iOS ecosystem’s practices…by throwing macOS under the bus?

hothardware.com
ElectronicsSeattle Times

Apple’s AirTag trackers made it frighteningly easy to ‘stalk’ me

Apple’s new AirTags, $30 wireless devices that help you locate things, work well. Frighteningly well. Clip a button-size AirTag onto your keys and it’ll help you find where you accidentally dropped them in the park. But if someone else slips an AirTag into your bag or car without your knowledge, it could also be used to covertly track everywhere you go. Along with helping you find lost items, AirTags are a new means of inexpensive, effective stalking.
InternetArs Technica

Google wants people to use 2FA, so it’s just going to turn it on for them

Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on a Google account requires someone who is proactive about account security. Users have to log in, dig through the settings, and tick the right boxes. Of the billions of Google accounts out there, the uptake on 2FA is probably not that high, and Google is tired of it.
Cell Phonesgamesinners.com

Your iPhone home screen is a mess. Here’s a trick for organizing it better

Tidy up your iPhone’s home screen with just a few taps. Whether you’re setting up a new iPhone, growing tired of your home screen layout or maybe you’re experimenting with iOS 14’s new custom app icons, the process for moving individual apps around is laborious. But rearranging your home screen doesn’t have to take forever. In fact, Apple added the ability to select and move multiple app icons at the same time with the release of iOS 11 a few years ago. The problem is that Apple didn’t really advertise the capability, and there’s no obvious indicator that moving more than one app at a time is even possible.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Craig Federighi Explains Ad Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5

Apple Senior Vice President, Software Engineering Craig Federighi sat down with The Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern to discuss the release of iOS 14.5 and in particular App Tracking Transparency. Turns out he can explain it in just over eight seconds. They also discussed Apple’s interest in mixed reality even the possibility Mr. Federighi will one day replace Tim Cook as CEO.
Technologyidownloadblog.com

How to remotely disable Apple Pay if you’ve lost you iOS device

Losing your Apple Watch or iPhone can be really sad and also quite risky as someone could gain access to important data, including Apple Pay. Of course, Apple has managed to make the Apple Pay service super secure, and enabled Touch ID or Face ID for payments. However, there’s still a small chance for a thief to access it, and it’s therefore better to disable Apple Pay on a lost or store iPhone or Apple Watch.
Technologyiphonelife.com

WWDC 2021: What New iOS 15, macOS 12, & watchOS 8 Features Will Apple Announce?

The WWDC 2021 keynot on June 7 is less than a month away, and we are hoping to get some exciting news on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and more. Apple's annual developers conference is all-online and free for the second year in a row. This event is a chance for Apple to showcase new software for its devices so that developers and system engineers can learn about changes for the year ahead. The event's highlight is the keynote announcement, which will stream live at 10 a.m. PDT on the 7th. Unlike the usual Apple announcements, the event focuses on software rather than new devices. This year, we expect to see UI upgrades on all the devices, new Apple Fitness Plus features, improved parental controls for Apple TV, and hopefully some new digital designs in the form of Apple Watch faces and screensavers.
Video GamesApple Insider

Epic Games expert says iOS could be like macOS without security drawbacks

During his testimony on Friday, Harvard University Computer Science Professor James Mickens laid out the differences between iOS and macOS to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. Some of the key areas of distinction include security, app distribution, and third-party app access. For example, Mickens says that Apple's App Review process provides...
Businessimore.com

Apple says Epic helping its case with witnesses and irrelevant issues

The first week of the Apple vs Epic Games trial wraps up today. A new report from Bloomberg cites an Apple representative stating Epic has wasted time in court discussing irrelevant issues. It also states that Epic has called witnesses that have been "helpful to Apple's story". A new report...
Cell Phonestechbeacon.com

Log this: iOS and macOS zero-day patches roll; Apple devs under fire

Apple is patching every current OS it has. WebKit has critical zero-day vulnerabilities, exploitable to execute arbitrary code on Macintosh, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. But Tim’s crew is coming under increasing criticism—not only for introducing these naive bugs in the first place, but also for unreliable patches, battery drain, lag, and bloat. Plus Apple’s inability to share useful information with other infosec researchers.
TechnologyTidbits

Apple suddenly requiring me to change iCloud password

Today I noticed that in BusyCal the dates for US Holidays (iCloud calendar) weren’t being displayed, even though I could see that syncing with iCloud was still occurring for my other calendars. So I tried to log in to iCloud on my MacBook (Catalina, 2 factor authentication is on), and upon submitting my password I got an overlay message telling me to “Choose a stronger password.”, with a field for verifying my current password first, and icons at the bottom for Find iPhone, Apple Pay and Apple Watch Settings.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Apple says App Store review process stopped $1.5 billion in fraud last year

During the ongoing Epic v. Apple trial, Epic Games attacked Apple’s App Store review process, citing instances of fraud that the tech giant’s reviewers missed. Among several examples, Epic mentioned a copy of its own game, Fortnite, appearing in the App Store. As expected, Apple said there is no truth to Epic’s claims and say that its review process stopped more than $1.5 billion (about $1.8 billion CAD) in fraud in 2020, including fraudulent transactions and removing risky and vulnerable apps from the App Store.
Internetimore.com

Google will borrow Apple's privacy labels for the Play Store next year

Google is set to force developers to explain what data they are collecting and outline details in the Play Store. This follows Apple's move to do something very similar earlier this year. Following Apple's App Store privacy label move earlier this year, Google has announced that it will also force...
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple blocks downgrades from iOS 14.5.1

Apple last week released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 which contained bug fixes and patches for WebKit vulnerabilities that were being exploited in the wild. The company has now stopped signing code for iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, blocking downgrades to earlier operating system versions. Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:. Apple’s...
SoftwareComputerworld

Enterprises need to get smart about iOS security

The XcodeGhost malware attack that allegedly affected 128 million iOS users is an excellent illustration of the kind of sophisticated attack all users should get ready to defend against as platforms become inherently more secure. Designer label malware. XcodeGhost was an intelligent exploit that presented itself as a malware-infested copy...
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 adds a nifty new Apple AirTag feature

Apple AirTags launched in April alongside iOS 14.5, which added a slew of new features on top of support for AirTags, like a setting to turn off ad tracking within apps, the ability to unlock your phone even if you're wearing a face mask, new emoji and new Siri voices. Now with iOS 14.6, one of the most useful features on Apple AirTags gets a much-appreciated update.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Roblox’ Throws A Wrench In Apple’s Case Versus Epic

Of all the points being made in Epic’s case against Apple, a few things stand out. Fortnite was banned from the App Store because it was updated with a way to purchase in-game currency that didn’t give a cut to Apple. And Epic has pressed for Apple to open up more storefronts to allow the Epic Games Store to exist within the App Store ecosystem, or as an alternative.