Baidu (BIDU) Stock: $370 Target By Benchmark

pulse2.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) have received a price target decrease from $385 to $370 by Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) have received a price target decrease from $385 to $370 by Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.

pulse2.com
#Bidu#Online Marketing#Ai#Nasdaq Inc#Outlook#Cloud#Bidu#Baidu Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Benchmark#Company#Analyst Expectations#Estimates#Wall Street Expectations#Disclaimer
