Weekender Question of the Week

If you happen to be visiting the Long Beach Hangar inside Long Beach Exchange on a weekend and have to decide on one place to eat for lunch, Morning Nights would be an excellent choice. It’s a vegan dim sum bar and restaurant co-owned by Stephen Le, who also co-owns one of OC’s favorite gastropubs, The Kroft. The menu includes dim sum staples and classic Chinese-American dishes like sticky rice lotus leaf wrap, walnut shrimp, scallion pancake rolls, and dan dan noodles - all made vegan. As a big fan of dim sum, Morning Nights is right up my alley especially since it’s available during dinner hours too. Crystal and I love the xiao long bao, siu mai, and crispy oyster mushrooms. It would also be remiss of me not to order one of the incredible cocktails and bask in the sun on the patio. My personal favorite is the Hennessy margarita.