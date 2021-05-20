newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Weekender Question of the Week

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

What is the weirdest topping you’d put on a pizza?. "I wouldn’t call it a topping, but I love dipping my pizza in Bob Roe’s Honey Mustard Wing Sauce. As for toppings, I saw a crab Rangoon pizza from Des Moines I’d love to try!" Earl Horlyk. "I once had...

siouxcityjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Food Drink#Honey Mustard Wing Sauce#Korean#Weird Pizza Toppings#Love#Beef#Pepperonis#Mason#Rangoon#Des Moines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksThe Almanac Online

The Restaurant Week interviews: 7 questions for Michael Ekwall

In an effort to provide diners more opportunities to support local restaurants as the Peninsula slowly reopens, Embarcadero Media's Peninsula Foodist is teaming up with Facebook to launch Peninsula Restaurant Week. From May 14-22, restaurants, bakeries and eateries of all stripes along the Peninsula will offer prix fixe deals and other menu specials available for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.
Recipeswomansday.com

The Ultimate 4th of July Menu for Your Summer Cookout

For most people across the country, outdoor gatherings are safe to enjoy this summer, and that in itself is something to celebrate. But if you're looking for another reason to celebrate, then there's no better time to host your own party with vaccinated friends and family than Independence Day. As well as serving up patriotic cocktails and 4th of July-themed cookies, an Independence Day party calls for incredible barbecue recipes. If you're looking to put together the perfect 4th of July menu, then these summertime meal ideas can help get you started.
Posted by
The Infatuation

Morning Nights

If you happen to be visiting the Long Beach Hangar inside Long Beach Exchange on a weekend and have to decide on one place to eat for lunch, Morning Nights would be an excellent choice. It’s a vegan dim sum bar and restaurant co-owned by Stephen Le, who also co-owns one of OC’s favorite gastropubs, The Kroft. The menu includes dim sum staples and classic Chinese-American dishes like sticky rice lotus leaf wrap, walnut shrimp, scallion pancake rolls, and dan dan noodles - all made vegan. As a big fan of dim sum, Morning Nights is right up my alley especially since it’s available during dinner hours too. Crystal and I love the xiao long bao, siu mai, and crispy oyster mushrooms. It would also be remiss of me not to order one of the incredible cocktails and bask in the sun on the patio. My personal favorite is the Hennessy margarita.
Fort Worth Weekly

Barside Chat with Panther City BBQ

Panther City BBQ (201 E Hattie St, 682-499-5618) is famous for its traditional Texas-style barbecue, scrumptious tacos, and original dishes like the Southside Slammer — brisket, pulled pork, jalapeño cheese sausage, smoked bologna, and the fixins. Co-owners Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales recently launched a popular school for aspiring barbecuers called BBQU, so we met up with the duo to talk smoked meats and new happenings at the Near Southside restaurant.
Restaurantsevgrieve.com

Openings: Sanshi Noodle House on 2nd Avenue

Sanshi Noodle House debuted this past week on the northeast corner of Second Avenue and Seventh Street. As previously reported, this is the second location for the restaurant ... joining the original outpost in Flushing. You can check out some food pics via the Sanshi Instagram account. Here's a menu for the Flushing location. (A beer-wine license is in the works. They are on this month's CB3-SLA docket.)
RestaurantsHouston Chronicle

Henderson & Kane owners plan new ice cream shop and cocktail bar

The owners of Henderson & Kane General Store in Old Sixth Ward are planning a new nearby venture that will include ice cream and cocktails. John and Veronica Avila, known for their El Burro & the Bull barbecue, have announced they will create a new concept, The Old Sixth Soda and Sweets at 2111 Washington Ave. They plan to formally announce the project on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. at Henderson & Kane, 715 Henderson, the neighborhood market and eatery they launched in 2018.
Restaurantsvalleyjournals.com

Blue Plate Diner closes doors after 20 years

From its origin as a juice bar, to its transformation into an award-winning “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”-worthy restaurant, the Blue Plate Diner has achieved an almost legendary status throughout its 20 years on the corner of 2100 South and 2100 East. This May, the diner will be permanently closing its doors.
Loomis, CASacramento Magazine

Small Towns: Loomis

Among the fruit murals of Loomis, plenty of spots are open for a bite, mostly on Taylor Road. Reds Bistro—Open for dinner, Red’s partners with local farmers to create seasonal dishes, including a bone marrow appetizer, celery root and apple soup, steak frites and a fried soft-shell crab sandwich. Loomis...
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Ice Cream on Victory

While laying in the grass at the moss tree-lined park on a hot summer day, if you listen closely enough, you might hear the sweet sound of an ice cream circling the streets nearby. The kid in you may get up to chase the sound, hoping to see the vehicle has parked, so you can grab yourself an ice cream cone.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Celebrated Manhattan restaurant Eleven Madison Park goes meat-free

One of the world’s most-celebrated restaurants is planning to ditch almost all animal products on its menu, including meat and seafood, when it reopens next month. The move at Eleven Madison Park, a three Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan, comes as environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly turning to plant-based diets and meat alternatives for health reasons and to combat the climate crisis. Daniel Humm, chef of the renowned restaurant, talked to The Wall Street Journal about the restaurant’s dramatic new direction.“When we set out on this journey we promised ourselves that we would only do this if the meal could be...
RestaurantsSan Diego weekly Reader

Smokey’s Lake Wohlford Cafe: old-school country diner

Sparkling waters! Blue, rippling, and fresh. You come across them suddenly, on this twisty road in the mountains, heading towards Valley View Casino. It’s Lake Wohlford. First time I’ve ever seen it. Two minutes later, stepdaughter Mag and I are high-stepping it towards this house among the bungalows on the lake’s hillside. It’s more than a house: it’s an eatery. We’re hungry.
RestaurantsEater

El Rey Del Taco is Bringing its Al Pastor to Saint-Viateur Street With a Second Outpost

MILE END — After churning out corn tortillas filled with al pastor and more in Villeray for over a decade, El Rey del Taco has confirmed to Eater that it is now opening a second location on Saint-Viateur Street. The space, formerly occupied by Pizza St-Viateur, which moved to Bernard Street in December 2020, is significantly smaller than what the taco king is accustomed to on the perimeter of the Jean-Talon Market, so like many other joints on the strip, its focus will likely be on takeout. (Public records list the new outpost as “Express,” confirming that suspicion.) A prospective opening date is still under wraps.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

A 7-Day Southern Meal Plan

Take a trip to the South this week in your kitchen. We're loving all things Cajun and Creole, plus other Southern classics. Jambalaya is a traditional Louisiana dish, coming from our Spanish and French culture. Rice is the main ingredient, with different meats or seafood mixed in. I particularly like this variation with shrimp and ham. —Ruby Williams, Bogalusa, Louisiana.
Redmond, ORbendsource.com

Wine at the Moon

Silver Moon Brewing is pairing up with an Oregon winemaker for a special summer of wine and beer in Redmond. J Wrigley, a vineyard based in Sheridan, is spending the summer introducing its wines to Central Oregonians through a pop-up at Silver Moon's production facility in Redmond. Get tastings, glass pours and bottle sales of J Wrigley's wines every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day (Sept. 6). The facility is open from 4-8pm Fridays, Noon-8pm Saturdays and Noon to 6pm Sundays at 2095 SW Badger Ave. in Redmond.
DrinksPosted by
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Illinois Craft Beer Week 'Passport PLUS' Kicks Off This Weekend

Time to raise a glass: Illinois Craft Beer Week is back. The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that aims to support the state’s craft beer industry, announced that the annual celebration kicks off Friday (May 14). Craft beer lovers throughout the state can partake with the Passport PLUS system, supporting Illinois beer “at home PLUS in local taprooms.”