Is one of our favourite celebrity couples of the last twelve months having trouble? Last year, it felt like every day brought new images of Katie Holmes having an absolute whale of a time with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. The Dawson's Creek star found love with the chef and aspiring actor after a split from Jamie Foxx, and spent many al fresco dates with him, being photographed enjoying meals, kissing and walking hand in hand. In recent weeks, those photo opportunities seem to have disappeared. This in itself is not hugely surprising - New York can have cold springs: not great for outdoor dates - but a new report has claimed that Katie and Emilio have been having some trouble with their romance.