newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Marvel Will Celebrate Pride Month With Somnus, A New LGBTQ Hero

By Matt Brandon
ugames.tv
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis June, Pride Month will not only be celebrated by many LGBTQ+ allies in reality, but the Marvel Universe will also play a part in this meaningful event with its upcoming project— Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1, Marvel’s unprecedented queer-centered project welcoming LGBTQ+ characters. This great inspiration would be officially initiated by the debut of Somnus, a powerful mutant that has a long-lasting impact on X-men history.

ugames.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somnus#Pride Month#Lgbtq#Lgbtq#X Men#Fashion Inspiration#Story Time#The Marvel Universe#Roman#Krakoan#Etruscan#Marvel S#X Men History#Creator#Imagination#Vision#Allies#Mod Fashion#Relative Utopia#Respectful Gut Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesComicBook

DC Reveals New Look at Upcoming DC Pride Anthology

DC Comics is set to celebrate Pride Month in a pretty epic way, with both a highly-anticipated DC Pride #1 one-shot and a series of Pride-themed variant covers arriving in June. The initiative has already drawn a lot of positivity among fans for its spotlight of the LGBTQ+ characters and creators within the comic publisher's ever-growing universe. To get readers hyped for their Pride-themed content, DC debuted a number of preview images tied to the stories in DC Pride #1, as well as the first look at Jen Bartel's variant cover for Batman #109.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Somnus, A Mutant Resurrected From The Past For Marvel's Voices: Pride

We told you a while ago that Marvel's Voices: Pride would feature a new hero, designed by Luciano Vecchio. Then we learned he was Somnus – and got a look at the fellow. Now Marvel has announced the full details, he is a mutant from some time ago, who died, and has now been resurrected as part of the X-Men's Krakoan protocols courtesy of The Five. And was co-created by Steve Orlando for Marvel's Voices: Pride with Claudia Aguirre , colourist and artist on Kim & Kim, Morning IN America, Lost On Planet Earth, Quantum Teens Are Go, We Are The Danger, and more, making her Marvel debut.
MinoritiesStarWars.com

Check Out All of Marvel’s Star Wars Pride Month Covers – Exclusive

As announced in March, Marvel and Lucasfilm will mark Pride Month in June with a powerful series of variant covers honoring the LGBTQ+ characters of Star Wars. The art will grace every title in Marvel’s Star Wars line, and each piece has been created by gay and transgender artists; the covers also feature title treatments with a rainbow burst, and a classic Star Wars logo with a rainbow trail.
Minoritiesbleedingcool.com

Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio

Last month, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Luciano Vecchio was creating a 35th-anniversary of Marvel's 25th-anniversary covers from 1986 for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1. In June, Marvel Comics is honouring Pride Month with their comic book celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in their first-ever queer-centered special. A cover that reflects all those characters on a homage border – which the central image will be of a new character who is debuting in the comic book in question – which was left blank.
Minoritiesbleedingcool.com

Star Wars Comics To Celebrate Pride Month With Special Variant Covers

June is of course Pride Month, where the world celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and Marvel will be celebrating as well with some newly announced variant covers for their Star Wars comic book titles. Initially unveiled on their website, these special covers all feature LGBTQ+ characters and are all created by some of comics' best LGBTQ+ artists, such as Jan Bazaldua, Javier Garrón, Babs Tarr, Jacopo Camagni, JJ Kirby, and Stephen Byrne.
MinoritiesCollider

FX's 'Pride': New Trailer Shines a Light on LGBTQ Movement History

FX Networks released a featurette previewing their upcoming 6-episode documentary series, Pride. The two-and-a-half-minute featurette, released on FX's YouTube channel on May 7, takes a deeper look into what viewers can expect when the docuseries debuts. The series will take a closer look at the last 60 years of LGBTQ...
Minoritiesdrugstorenews.com

Skittles brings back its Pride Packs to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Skittles is continuing its efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community by bringing back its Pride Packs. Featuring gray packaging on the outside and gray candies on the inside, the packs are a limited-edition launch that will see $1 per pack purchased during the month of June being donated to GLAAD.
Lifestylespoonuniversity.com

Skittles Releases 'Pride Packs' To Celebrate Pride Month

Skittles is releasing their signature Pride Packs to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month, which takes place in June. For the second year in the row, Skittles Pride Packs are designed without their signature rainbow packaging, as a way to show their support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, each Pride Pack contains the phrase, "Only one rainbow matters during pride." Even though the rainbow isn't on the packaging, the Pride Packs still contain Skittles signature Five Fruity Flavors: strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon.