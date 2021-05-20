Marvel Will Celebrate Pride Month With Somnus, A New LGBTQ Hero
This June, Pride Month will not only be celebrated by many LGBTQ+ allies in reality, but the Marvel Universe will also play a part in this meaningful event with its upcoming project— Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1, Marvel’s unprecedented queer-centered project welcoming LGBTQ+ characters. This great inspiration would be officially initiated by the debut of Somnus, a powerful mutant that has a long-lasting impact on X-men history.ugames.tv