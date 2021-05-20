Marvel Will Celebrate Pride Month With Somnus, A New LGBTQ Hero

We told you a while ago that Marvel's Voices: Pride would feature a new hero, designed by Luciano Vecchio. Then we learned he was Somnus – and got a look at the fellow. Now Marvel has announced the full details, he is a mutant from some time ago, who died, and has now been resurrected as part of the X-Men's Krakoan protocols courtesy of The Five. And was co-created by Steve Orlando for Marvel's Voices: Pride with Claudia Aguirre , colourist and artist on Kim & Kim, Morning IN America, Lost On Planet Earth, Quantum Teens Are Go, We Are The Danger, and more, making her Marvel debut.