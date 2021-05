Some Huntington homeowners are contending with an infestation by a species of beetle that is eating its way through many ash trees across the country. The emerald ash borer, native to Asia, turned up in Detroit in 2002 and was discovered on the East End of Long Island in 2019. Cornell Cooperative Services of Nassau County said that the infestation has spread to 13 states and two Canadian provinces, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees.