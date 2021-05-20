Wedding Trends That Are Taking Over In 2021

As weddings begin picking up once more, what pandemic trends do young consumers think will stick around for post-COVID nuptials?. YPulse’s Life Plans, Rewritten trend research found that 50% of 13-39-year-olds had to alter major life events and milestones in 2020—and that included weddings: 15% of Millennials told us that a wedding they were planning to attend was cancelled/postponed last year, and 11% of 25-29-year-olds told us their own wedding was cancelled/postponed. The Wedding Report reported that wedding-related spending decreased by $30 billion last year compared to 2019. But in the last year, new wedding trends were born as couples found new ways to celebrate their special day and adapt to the new normal. Just one example: The NYTimes reported at the end of last year that backyard weddings had become “the heroes of the wedding industry,” which kept caterers, cake makers, photographers, and other vendors stay afloat. These downscaled festivities are “simpler, “smaller,” and less formal but still feature all the fixings, which has actually been a boom for smaller businesses.