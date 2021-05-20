newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Wedding Trends That Are Taking Over In 2021

By Alice Broster
Posted by 
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last year, many couples have had to make the difficult decision to postpone their weddings or adapt plans to fall in line with coronavirus restrictions. Hitched reports that the wedding trends of 2021 are absolutely going to be influenced by how life changed in 2020 and some of them are seriously touching.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Sustainable Fashion#The Own Studio#Brides#D Concierge Events#Concierge Diamonds#Wedding Bands#Fast Fashion Trends#Wedding Planner#Weddings Cakes#Over The Top Weddings#Weekday Weddings#Couples#Custom Decorations#Hitched Reports#Practical Gifts#Things#Weekday Celebrations#Mini Cakes#Key Aspects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Adviceypulse.com

The Top Pandemic Wedding Trends Young Consumers Think Will Stay In-Style

As weddings begin picking up once more, what pandemic trends do young consumers think will stick around for post-COVID nuptials?. YPulse’s Life Plans, Rewritten trend research found that 50% of 13-39-year-olds had to alter major life events and milestones in 2020—and that included weddings: 15% of Millennials told us that a wedding they were planning to attend was cancelled/postponed last year, and 11% of 25-29-year-olds told us their own wedding was cancelled/postponed. The Wedding Report reported that wedding-related spending decreased by $30 billion last year compared to 2019. But in the last year, new wedding trends were born as couples found new ways to celebrate their special day and adapt to the new normal. Just one example: The NYTimes reported at the end of last year that backyard weddings had become “the heroes of the wedding industry,” which kept caterers, cake makers, photographers, and other vendors stay afloat. These downscaled festivities are “simpler, “smaller,” and less formal but still feature all the fixings, which has actually been a boom for smaller businesses.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Bridgerton Gowns & Party Dresses Are 2021’s Biggest Wedding Trends

Season after season, little changes in wedding fashion. After all, white wedding gowns have long been the standard. The last year, though, saw the rise of minimonies, where gowns were swapped out for jumpsuits, two-piece sets, and other nontraditional wedding looks. Now colored dresses are rising in popularity and unique trends are popping up left and right. In other words: Brides embraced a whole new array of wedding look options, including Bridgerton-inspired corset gowns, party-forward styles for hot bride summer, and even Nap dresses.
Relationshipsbrides.com

How to Design Your Wedding From Top to Bottom

Linens, flowers, stationery, escort cards … with so many details going into the overall look of your wedding day, it’s easy to get overwhelmed—and, sometimes, to even figure out where to begin. The good news? It’ll all be worth it in the end. “Making your event more personal makes it...
Relationship Advicegreenweddingshoes.com

Trend Alert! The Short Wedding Dress + Long Veil Combo is SO Chic

There’s a new trend for chic brides and we’ve got the long + short of it! Short wedding dress + long veil pairings have been catching on among fashion-forward brides. The look is very fun — and a little bit feisty. It’s not surprising that mini wedding dresses are becoming more common. As the guest list shrinks, so do the hemlines! Smaller weddings (and elopements) tend to be less formal, making way for the dress design to follow.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

15 Sunflower Engagement Rings That Burst With Beauty

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sunflower engagement rings are inspired by their floral namesake, and they can be halo or double halo rings. They capture...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

Short Wedding Dresses Are What Brides Want After COVID

As optimism starts to creep into out collective consciousness, it appears it's also infiltrating the bridal market, as short wedding dresses are having a moment. After canceled big weddings, postponed town hall ceremonies and downsized receptions, one might have suspected the bridal landscape would look subdued going into the summer of 2021. Far from it. Despite ongoing restrictions, couples are ploughing on with preparations and preparing to finally say “I do” on the wedding days they've dreamed about. Fashion is playing a vital role in this newfound optimism, with the overarching theme of bridal searches leaning toward fun over traditional.
Apparel1051thebounce.com

12 Dresses That Are Perfect For Wedding Season

This listicle is full of lots of cool dresses for weddings regardless of the occasion. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Relationship Advice100layercake.com

Spring pastel wedding inspiration with glamorous plus size bridal gowns

Did someone say dessert? This pretty pastel San Diego editorial coming to us from Cavin Elizabeth Photography and Southern House Events + Design makes sweets and candy colored hues the focal point of a romantic spring wedding at Balboa Park. With an interactive sweets display, gorgeous modern details, and two glamorous bridal looks, there’s a surprise at every turn…
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Say Yes To These Colorful Wedding Dresses

While it may feel like wearing a white wedding dress is a tradition older than dirt, in the grand scheme of human history, it’s comparatively new. The research website JSTOR details a host of colorful wedding-dress customs from across the globe and throughout time, including the custom of Tang Dynasty brides sporting green in the 7th century, and ancient Roman women wearing “deep yellow” veils atop elaborately braided ponytails. (Cool!)
ApparelHypebae

9 Nontraditional Bridesmaid Dresses for Summer Weddings

Despite the ongoing pandemic, couples around the world are declaring their love by tying the knot at socially distanced weddings, while others are taking the virtual route. If you’re currently a bride-to-be this summer and your bridesmaids are in need of dress ideas, we’ve gathered some nontraditional silhouettes for you to consider – whether it’s for a physical or Zoom wedding.
RelationshipsVogue

22 Face Masks You Could Even Wear To A Wedding

Engaged couples will be painfully familiar with the term “Covid wedding” by now. In addition to grappling with changing restrictions, those planning IRL ceremonies have had to consider what mask to wear to their wedding, just one more thing on the sizeable to-do list. 12 Sets Of Beautiful Bridal Lingerie...
Relationship AdviceSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to Style Your Bridal Look Like a Pro

Bridal styles can vary widely depending on a bride’s personality, aesthetic and tastes. When considering gown choices, contemplate the overall vibe and narrative you want your own wedding to showcase. Is it a large soirée in an art museum? A classic country-club wedding? An intimate beachside wedding with immediate family and friends? A romantic elopement to Paris or Capri? Maybe even a vintage speakeasy throwback wedding?
Beauty & FashionHerald Tribune

10 must-have essentials for the bride on her wedding day, according to a wedding planner

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With more and more people becoming vaccinated across the country, larger-sized weddings with fewer restrictions are on the horizon. Although weddings will continue to look different compared to pre-pandemic, you’ll still want to prepare for the common issues that can arise on any wedding day. Think about it: your dress can snag, makeup can move, and blisters can emerge on the soles of your feet. It can put a damper on the happiest day of your life.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

You’re About To See This One Dress Trend At Every Wedding This Summer

Fashion trends dictate what will be in every retailer come that season, but it’s solely up to you, the consumer, to choose which trends you want to participate in. Maybe you’re eyeing that one-shoulder top all your favorite influencers are wearing or you’re saying ‘no thanks’ to adopting the string cutout look. With so many options out there, where does one start? To help you get a sense of what Summer 2021 trends people are actually shopping for, TZR spoke with Rent the Runway's Chief Merchant Officer Sarah Tam for some insights.
Beauty & Fashionwomangettingmarried.com

This is the sweetest way to repurpose your wedding dress

Imagine this: Your wedding day has come and gone. Your dream wedding dress is in a storage box. The fancy earrings you wore are in a jewelry bag. And those crazy uncomfortable shoes are hidden away in your closet. (Because we’re not touching those again). The problem? There’s nothing you can wear everyday (aside from your engagement ring) that reminds you of your wedding. Which is why we’re so excited to have found a way to repurpose your wedding dress that actually has meaning!
Apparelnuevoculture.com

The Best Places to Buy a Wedding Dress Online—And 28 Dresses to Consider

We are indeed living in a new normal—a time when brides are having fun experimenting with everything from out-of-the-box wedding registry ideas to unconventional dresses. Even the way that brides shop for their gowns is evolving. While the pomp and circumstance of gathering in a showroom with friends and family is a sweet ritual, modern brides are eschewing formalities for the ease and convenience of purchasing a wedding dress online.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Just Got My First Wedding Invite in One Year—Here Are the Dresses I'm Eyeing

Aside from one lovely micro-wedding last summer, it's pretty surreal to think that I—who was basically a professional wedding guest from 2015 to 2019—have neither attended nor been invited to one in over a year. I'll admit it was nice at times to not have to worry about finding dresses, booking flights, or nursing (as many) hangovers, but I really have missed the wedding circuit that once dominated my social life then basically came to a complete halt at the start of the pandemic.
ApparelPopSugar

18 Dreamy Long-Sleeved Wedding Dresses For Your Big Day

Choosing what style of wedding dress you want to wear for your big day is a little stressful, but you can't go wrong with a classic long-sleeved style. There's something so chic and straightforward about the look. Even if you want to show off a little skin, you can choose one with a plunging neckline or keyhole back cutout. If you're a fan of the silhouette, we're showing you a variety of designer pieces at every price point that will make your heart soar as you walk down the aisle.
Apparelthezoereport.com

This Wedding Guest Dress Has Been Saved To Over 10,000 Wishlists

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and practice your Electric Slide choreography. COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and in-person weddings, which all but came to a halt during the pandemic, are once again starting to fill up social calendars. For those who marked yes to attending a ceremony, you’ll need to find a wedding guest dress for the occasion. LYST, a global fashion search platform, has you covered on that end. The company released its 2021 wedding report on May 12 and the extensive findings include everything, like an analysis of the matching couple face mask trend and data on a particular Reformation dress, which happens to be one of the most sought-after wedding guest looks on the market.