Brutalist Architecture Audio Systems

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'Supersonic' turntable is a new take on the classic audio equipment that will provide avid listeners with a different way to enjoy their favorite music. The open-concept turntable is characterized by its exposed components including an integrated rubber platter, control panel and more. The stainless steel construction of the unit means it will maintain a sturdy presence on a table, while also being completely corrosion-resistant.

