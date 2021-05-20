newsbreak-logo
Apple Valley, MN

Letter: Keep the drains clean

 8 hours ago

I am a senior at the School of Environmental Studies, and our last unit is about activities that help the environment in the long term. My project is about informing families about the effects of runoff and ways to decrease it, specifically cleaning storm drains. To keep our bodies of...

Apple Valley, MN
Rosemount, MN
Minnesota Society
Apple Valley, MNapple-valley.mn.us

New Executive Order Removing Mask Mandate

On May 14. 2021, Governor Walz announced his intent to end the statewide mask mandate in place since July of 2020. On May 14. 2021, Governor Walz announced his intent to end the statewide mask mandate in place since July of 2020. This change aligns Minnesota with newly released Centers For Disease Control guidance for mask wearing by those who are vaccinated. The end of the mask mandate does not require those who are maskless to prove their vaccination status.
Apple Valley, MNcbs3duluth.com

Minnesota Zoo strives to save endangered butterflies

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Zoo is working to save endangered butterfly species that are native to the state but facing serious population declines. The Dakota Skippers and Poweshiek Skipperlings are both native species experiencing a rapid decline that zoo officials are targeting for helping, KARE-TV reported Friday.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

New Apple Valley Panera Bread plans approved

A set of revised plans to build a new home for the Apple Valley Panera Bread have gotten the OK from city officials. The City Council approved new plans during its April 22 meeting related to razing the vacant Apple Valley Bakers Square Restaurant & Pies building and constructing a 4,300-square-foot building on the same site in the Southport Center, 15200 Cedar Ave.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

School of Environmental Studies celebrates Earth Day

The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley celebrated Earth Day on April 22 with a variety of activities including a schoolwide “Kahoot” environmental trivia contest; educational workshops and hands on service projects indoors and outdoors. This year’s celebration differed from past years because of COVID-19 restrictions, which prevented the usual schoolwide potluck and all-school assembly. “This Earth Day is important for many reasons. During such a tough and turbulent year, it’s a chance for our whole school to come together for something positive, forward-thinking, and productive. We hope our students are empowered to take action for their planet and communities not only today, but moving forward. We want them to have fun, be active, get outside, and think and learn about the larger community they’re a part of,” said SES teacher Liz Dengate. SES senior Nicole Cook said she hoped students were taking away something they can do for the planet. The learning workshops included information on how to make the Earth a little better and some of the service projects involved planting native plants along with other activities. “It is important to celebrate it because it makes people think about the Earth and care for it,” Cook said.