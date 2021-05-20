newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, MN

Farmington to replace downtown sidewalks

By Tad Johnson
hometownsource.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSidewalk reconstruction project will require pedestrian detours. The city of Farmington already has a walkable downtown area with shops, services and restaurants that is rare in the Twin Cities suburban landscape. A project to replace sidewalks aims to improve that walkable experience. But it will take some patience and maneuvering...

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Dakota County, MN
Dakota County, MN
Government
City
Farmington, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#City Streets#Street Parking#Road Construction#Parking Lots#City Planners#Twin Cities#Bolton Menk Inc#Americans#Tad Johnson Apgecm Com#Downtown Businesses#Downtown Streetscapes#Pedestrian Detours#Adjacent Lots#Public Parking#Concrete Trucks#Business Entrances#Dump Trucks#Elm#Excavators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Farmington, MNhometownsource.com

Farmington liquor store to expand in Farmington Mall

The city of Farmington plans to expand the downtown liquor store after signing a $35,017 construction management agreement with Appro Development during the City Council’s May 3 meeting. The total project is estimated to cost $378,627 and will involve the relocation and buildout of the downtown liquor store from the...
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

On 30 x 30, diversity and the need for more public land in the Twin Cities metro area

The Biden administration’s newly released “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” plan offers a concrete vision for implementing the 30 x 30 portion of President Joe Biden’s climate change executive order. Thirty percent of American land and water will be conserved for nature, helping mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss, while distributing the benefits of healthy natural landscape for all Americans. Of particular importance is the plan’s commitment to guaranteeing diversity and racial justice within this process. As the plan states: “As a result of discrimination and segregation in housing, transportation, conservation and natural resource policy, communities of color and low-income communities have disproportionately less access to nature’s benefits, such as clean water, clean air and access to nature.”
Blaine, MNhometownsource.com

Blaine OKs TIF money for new industrial campus

The Blaine City Council approved approximately $2.7 million in tax increment financing May 3 for the development of an industrial campus called Blaine 35, which will consist of three buildings. Artis REIT is working to bring the Class A Industrial Blaine 35 campus to southern Blaine on undeveloped land northwest...
Brooklyn Center, MNmprnews.org

Brooklyn Center City Council approves measure to reshape public safety

City councilors in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center on Saturday evening approved a resolution setting a path toward major public safety changes. The 4-1 vote to advance Mayor Mike Elliott's proposal came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting. And it came just over a month after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the city.
Bloomington, MNhometownsource.com

New senior living apartments open in Bloomington

A new apartment complex in west Bloomington provides a variety of amenities, and a few surprises, for the seniors that call Cherrywood Pointe home. The new development at 5501 American Blvd. W. opened April 15, and features 82 apartments for independent and assisted living. The facility also featured 24 memory care apartments and 12 care suites for residents who need a greater level of daily assistance from the on-site staff.
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Lake Byllesby refill scheduled

Dakota County will refill the Lake Byllesby reservoir to its summer elevation beginning Saturday, May 15. In the fall, the reservoir level is lowered 3 feet to 853.7 feet and remains there until May 15 when refilling to the summer elevation of 856.7 feet is permitted to start. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sets these seasonal lake levels to make it easier for farmers to get into their lower-lying fields in the spring and to offer residents water recreation opportunities in the summer. Refilling is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend.
Spring Lake Park, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee to open by the end of May

A year later than expected, the Hy-Vee in Spring Lake Park is set to open by the end of the month. The grand opening was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it is set to open its doors to shoppers on Tuesday, May 25. Bring Me The News learned of the opening plans in February, though it wasn't until now that an official opening date was announced to the public.
Eagan, MNhometownsource.com

Finishing touches being put on Eagan’s new all-inclusive playground

People of all abilities soon will have a new playground in Eagan. A sensory-rich, all-accessible playground is under construction at Woodhaven Park at 1950 Gold Trail south of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets. “Being this is a playspace that has 18,000 square feet of functional play area, it will be...
Saint Paul, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mayor Carter opens the door for Rondo’s re-destruction

The Amherst Wilder Foundation is attempting to sell a vacant plot of land at the intersection of Lexington and University avenues where four designated neighborhoods meet in the city of Saint Paul. If the land is sold and developed by Alatus LLC into its proposed Lexington Station with 280 units of market-rate housing, it threatens to open the door to gentrification of this historic neighborhood.
Farmington, MNhometownsource.com

Summer events planned in Farmington

Following is a listing of upcoming events planned by the city of Farmington. For more information, go online to farmingtonmn.gov. Farmington Police Department Open House - May 15, 11 a.m. Music in the Park at Rambling River Park featuring Thrillbillies Chicken Duo - May 26, 7 p.m. Dew Run (Must...
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

Lakeville Area School District referendum passes

Voters in the Lakeville Area School District finished casting ballots on Tuesday, and the returns have the "yes" votes on top. Approval of the measure will allow the district to issue bonds that will pay for land and construction of a ninth elementary school, along with equipment needed to run it.
Dakota County, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

New Dakota County attorney chosen

Dakota County Attorney's Office veteran Kathy Keena, will fill the county's top legal job, following a County Board appointment Tuesday. Keena, who started in the county attorney's office in 2000 and was chief deputy before stepping into the top job on an interim basis when James Backstrom retired in February, is the first woman to serve as Dakota County attorney, according to a news release.
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Kathy Keena appointed Dakota County attorney

Kathy Keena was appointed Dakota County attorney by the County Board on Tuesday, May 11. Keena most recently was chief deputy in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office and had been acting county attorney since February. She is the first woman to serve as Dakota County attorney. The appointment process was...
Dakota County, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Suburban briefs: Dakota County postpones property tax due date

Dakota County will give some property owners additional time to pay property taxes without incurring a fine, citing financial hardships residents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The County Board approved a measure allowing some property owners to pay the first half of their 2021...
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Dakota County Board protects local groundwater

The Dakota County Board on Tuesday, April 20 passed stronger protections of the county’s water resources that prohibit the bulk exportation of groundwater from the county. The approved ordinance amendments are a response to interest from at least one company to export 500 million gallons of Dakota County groundwater annually to the Southwest, where water is scarcer. State officials denied that 2019 request, but other requests could be made in the future.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Church wants to occupy former Apple Valley Menards space

Site would be Eagle Brook Church’s eighth permanent campus. Apple Valley could become the latest campus location for a large Twin Cities area church looking to occupy the former Menards space. Eagle Brook Church is proposing to move into the former Apple Valley Menards building at 14960 Florence Trail, which...