Steve Kerr: Warriors’ Loss to Lakers in Play-In Game is ‘A Bitter Pill to Swallow’

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA disappointed Steve Kerr addressed the media Wednesday night after his Golden State Warriors fell 103-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference seventh-seed play-in game. The veteran head coach expressed his belief that the Warriors let the game slip away, as seen in the following clip, courtesy of Warriors on NBCS: Kerr called the loss "a bitter pill to swallow" and added, "This was our game, and we couldn't get it done."

