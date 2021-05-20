Is it really alive? New method could help us detect life as we don’t know it on alien planets

Every time organic molecules are found somewhere beyond Earth, the internet explodes with #aliens — but we might have gotten the search all wrong. Unearthing life on a distant planet may be more about the patterns molecules create from different functions rather than just the molecules themselves. Now a team of researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan and the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the US could have astrobiologists and other scientists rethinking aliens after testing out this theory with a machine learning system. Where AI and aliens intersect is not nearly as cinematic as it is in the movies, but far more fascinating.