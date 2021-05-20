Memorial Day Weekend: Red White and Blue BBQ

Every week until October 29, 2021, 3:00PM - 7:00PM Additional Information. The Pine Island Farmers Market (sponsored by the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce) takes place Friday afternoons from 3 to 7pm, May through October. This year the Market will be located in the grass lot behind Island Market, across E Center Street from the Cheese Factory building. The Farmers Market will resume after a two week break (Memorial Day and Cheese Fest) on Friday June 11th. That night we will have Music at the Market courtesy of Becky Schlegel: Becky’s music is original, drawing on the influence of classic country, bluegrass, folk, and her own thoughtful spirit. Visit us for fresh produce, canned goods, artisan crafts, and so much more Friday afternoons at the Pine Island Farmers Market. Restroom facilities, playground equipment, and a bike tune up station is also available in the Trailhead Park area. For more information please visit www.pineislandmnchamber.com/events.