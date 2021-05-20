Memorial Day Weekend: Red White and Blue BBQ

(Beaver Dam) The Fair Food Festival returns to the Dodge County Fairgrounds Saturday. A monthly series of events features sweet treats, fried fair food and an assortment of food carts. A variety of new vendors will be showcased during each months event. Crowds approaching three-thousand attendees came out for the April event. Today’s Fair Food Festive will include new vendor options: pulled pork sandwiches, fried cheese curds, Indonesian food (vegan and gluten-free options) and gyros as well as original treats like deep-fried Oreos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick and an ice cream roll station. Other popular, fair treats like funnel cakes, caramel apples, cotton candy, and shaved ice will also be available. Admission and parking are both free. Your food purchases will help support the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association as well as the participating vendors, who may have endured hardships in 2020. Visitors are welcome to enjoy a socially distanced meal at one of the picnic tables provided or bring their own lawn chairs. The event will begin at 11am and run until 8pm. Future fair food festival dates include June 5, July 17, September 4 and October 2. The Dodge County Fair is scheduled to return with a variety of family friendly events and midway rides on August 18 through the 22.