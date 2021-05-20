Police Unity Tour honors the fallen

The Police Unity Tour began in Tallahassee on Monday, May 10 and will continue for four days before concluding their ride at the American Police Hall of Fame, in Titusville, Fla. The tour is made up of roughly 200 bicycle and motorcycle riders from across the southern region of the United States. The purpose of the ride, which began in 1997, is to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and to raise funds for maintaining the National Law Enforcement Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, both in Washington,. D.C. Over 870 officers have given their lives while serving and protecting others. The tour made its way to Monticello by mid morning, which was especially moving for local residents, many of whom remember the killing of Leon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris “Tater” Smith, on November 22, 2014. Smith, who was also a former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy, still has relatives living in Jefferson County. On that fateful day in November 2014, Smith had been called to a house fire that was intentionally set to lure officers to the scene. Smith was the first to arrive and was ambushed as soon as he exited his vehicle. He was struck twice by .40 caliber bullets and was mortally wounded. Smith was the first officer in Leon County to die in the line of duty in over 100 years.Smith's brother, Bill, participates each year in the Police Unity Tour as a way of honoring Chris and drawing attention to the ultimate sacrifices that so many law enforcement officers make. Bill learned of the Police Unity Tour while participating in the Tour de Force, which is a similar organization. “It was a longer ride through Florida than we normally do,” said Smith. “We did 357 miles in four days. We didn't have the usual hills to deal with, but we traded that for the heat.” Smith's group, Police Unity Tour Chapter 8, chose to alter their normal path from Virginia to Washington D.C. because of concerns over Covid-19. Their decision to ride in Florida turned out to be a wise one since permits to ride in Washington were not available.