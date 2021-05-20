Hazardous Weather Advisory Issued in Local Area
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory for Southern Utah beginning today, May 20. Winds will increase this afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Winds will become very strong across central and southern Utah, strongest across southwest Utah. These winds will lead to areas of blowing dust, crosswinds on west to east routes as well as choppy conditions on area waterways. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity will also lead to critical fire weather conditions.etvnews.com