newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hazardous Weather Advisory Issued in Local Area

etvnews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory for Southern Utah beginning today, May 20. Winds will increase this afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Winds will become very strong across central and southern Utah, strongest across southwest Utah. These winds will lead to areas of blowing dust, crosswinds on west to east routes as well as choppy conditions on area waterways. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity will also lead to critical fire weather conditions.

etvnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Conditions#Normal Conditions#Fire#Relative Humidity#Southern Utah#Csr#Area Waterways#Windy Conditions#Southerly Winds#Strong Winds#Choppy Conditions#Eastern Sections#East Routes#Visibility#Tarps#Normal Business Hours#Extended Periods#Price City#Dust#Local Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Lady Gaga says record producer raped her at 19 and ‘dropped her off pregnant on a street corner’

Lady Gaga has revealed that she was raped at 19 by a music producer who “dropped [her] off pregnant on a corner” following months of abuse.The pop star and Oscar winner spoke through tears as she recalled her trauma during an appearance on The Me You Can’t See, a new mental-health docuseries starring and co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.In the show’s first episode, Gaga says that she has self-harmed since she was “really young” and that many of her mental health struggles stem from trauma she experienced as an aspiring musician.“I was 19 years old and I was...