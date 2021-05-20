Angela Gray selected as Watermelon Festival Grand Marshal

Saturday, May 8, 2021. Lamont, Fla. Though it was not the dawn's early light, rather the comfortable hour of 9 a.m., the weather was the perfect sunny Florida blue skies with an unseasonable low humidity crispness in the air. The peaceful serenity was soon interrupted by the cacophonous screeching of saws, the echoing of the rapid pop, pop, pop of the nail gun and the precision (or near as much) pounding of multiple hammers sounding distinctly like a woodpecker convention - all this crescendoed into a symphony of activity that reverberated throughout the area. FL Cares, Inc. (FLCA), a charitable non-profit serving Jefferson, Wakulla, Gadsden and Leon counties, teamed up with the Jefferson County Adult and Teen CERT Volunteers (Community Emergency Response Team) to build a new accessibility project for an area family in need.