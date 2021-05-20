newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County, FL

Angela Gray selected as Watermelon Festival Grand Marshal

By Editorials
ecbpublishing.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson County Property Appraiser Angela Gray has been selected as the 2021 Parade Grand Marshal for the Watermelon Festival Parade, which takes place on Saturday, June 19. Gray has been a resident of Jefferson County since she was five years old and is a beloved member of the community. She...

ecbpublishing.com
