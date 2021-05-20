Home appraisals: Everything you need to know

When it comes to deciding whether to buy or rent your next home, there are a number of different things to consider. Renting a property can offer a lot of flexibility that owning a home can't, like the option to move at the end of your lease and not being responsible for any major repairs. But owning a home is associated with plenty of benefits as well, like the ability to build equity and take advantage of certain tax breaks. So, how do you decide which one is the right choice for your situation? Our experts discuss the aspects to consider to help you come to an informed decision.