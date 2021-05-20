newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County, FL

School Board… Old Gym repair on hold

By Editorials
ecbpublishing.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent action on Monday, May 10, the Jefferson County School approved three of four items on the agenda and tabled a fourth, pending a representative from the county providing more information. The three items approved involved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC)...

ecbpublishing.com
Jefferson County, FL
