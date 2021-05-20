newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NOAA predicts above-average Atlantic hurricane season for 2021

By Sonya Stevens
abcnews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is right around the corner, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its season outlook on Thursday. Scientists at NOAA are predicting an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. They are forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes. The average number of storms in a season is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

abcnews4.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Noaa#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Tropical Storms#Tropical Systems#Wciv#West African#Gfs#American#Saildrones#Hurricane Forecasting#Noaa Scientists#Noaa Administrator#Sea Surface Temperatures#Hurricane Hunter Aircraft#Hurricane Gliders#Warmer Water#Intensity Forecasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
NBC News

'Hate has no place in America': Biden signs into law anti-Asian hate crimes bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday legislation addressing anti-Asian hate crimes, which have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, after the measure passed Congress with bipartisan support. Biden said the legislation was an example of how common values could unite the country and that his administration would continue...
POTUSNBC News

Inside Biden's 'quiet,' 'relentless' diplomatic scramble on Gaza

WASHINGTON — As the first rocket fire was exchanged between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden settled on a strategy. And as he had throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden adhered to it despite mounting criticism from Republicans and even his own Democratic Party. His approach was stylistically muted and substantively...
BusinessNBC News

Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand Friday to defend the company’s iPhone app store against charges that it has grown into an illegal monopoly — one far more profitable than his predecessor Steve Jobs envisioned when it opened up 13 years ago. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots. The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot. Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Feds seize 68 big cats from ‘Tiger King Park’ in Oklahoma

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care.
Maryland StateCBS News

New York and Maryland announce COVID-19 vaccine lottery promotions

New York and Maryland announced lottery promotions tied to receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, following a program introduced in Ohio last week that offers a similar incentive. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rolled out the "Vax and Scratch" program, which will award New York Lottery tickets with prizes of up...
EnvironmentNBC News

Hurricane forecast predicts another busier-than-normal season

On the heels of 2020's record-breaking hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning that this year could once again be more active than normal. On Thursday, NOAA issued its outlook for this year's Atlantic hurricane season, predicting above-average activity but likely not at the historic levels seen...
Posted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga talks trauma of rape in 'The Me You Can't See'

Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a "total psychotic break" because of the trauma, she said in a tearful new interview. The 35-year-old award-winning singer opened up about the traumatic experience, and the aftermath, on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s show "The Me You Can’t See."