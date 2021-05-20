NOAA predicts above-average Atlantic hurricane season for 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is right around the corner, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its season outlook on Thursday. Scientists at NOAA are predicting an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. They are forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes. The average number of storms in a season is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.