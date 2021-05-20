You must dial area code beginning Saturday

Starting October 24, people will have to dial the (806) area code followed by the phone number. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted 988 as a new 3-digit number that will be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. What this means is when people dial 988, they will automatically get connected to the hotline, very similar to when someone would dial 911 looking for emergency response. In the Amarillo area, there are phone numbers that use 988 as a prefix (the first-3 digits of the 7-digit phone number). Dialing 10-digits will prevent people who accidentally dial 7-digits, end up at the lifeline. The FCC is recommending callers dial with 10-digits now or as soon as possible to get used to the new process. Once this goes into effect, if you dial 7-digits, even if making a local call, you will reach a recording prompting you to hang up and dial again using both the area code along with the 7-digit telephone number.