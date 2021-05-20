newsbreak-logo
You must dial area code beginning Saturday

Cover picture for the articleA new area code, 448, has been added to Florida for telephone calls. Moving forward, as a result of this new addition, callers in the 850 and 448 areas will be required to dial the area code with every call. This change will go into affect on Saturday, May 22. After that date, any callers neglecting to add the area code to the call will hear an automatic recording instructing them to try their call again.

