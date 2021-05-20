newsbreak-logo
Tax Proposal Targets Crypto But Federal Reserve To Explore Digital Currency

By BILL PETERS
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses that receive crypto-assets worth more than $10,000 would need to report them to the IRS, the Treasury Department said in a report on Thursday outlining tax compliance proposals. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies wobbled. The move would mark the latest regulation on cryptocurrencies and potentially other digital...

www.investors.com
Related
U.S. PoliticsNew Haven Register

The US Treasury Wants $10K+ Crypto Transfers to Be Reported to the IRS

Cryptocurrencies pose "a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity" such as tax evasion, according to the U.S. Treasury, which says any transfer up to $10K should be filed with the IRS. The IRS has already started tracking taxpayers who own cryptocurrencies and can legally seize assets of tax evaders.
Marketsinfluencive.com

Bitcoin of America turning crypto into actual currency

Already leaders in the steadily evolving cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin of America recently introduced a new point-of-sale feature that very well could prove to be groundbreaking for both investors and retailers. One of the few Bitcoin dealers in America to provide a user-friendly tablet option, Bitcoin of America’s new point-of-sale function...
StocksCBS News

Wall Street and Main Street financial firms embraced bitcoin. Now it's crashing.

Goldman Sachs piled back into the emerging cryptocurrency market earlier this year, when it relaunched its bitcoin trading desk after a short hiatus. Earlier this month, the Wall Street bank began offering an investment service that allows its high-net-worth clients to profit from a rise in bitcoin prices without having to own the digital currency.
Personal Financecoingeek.com

FDIC issues request for information on digital assets at US banks

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has issued a request for information, soliciting views on the possible use cases for digital currency at U.S. banks. The body, which protects bank deposits in the U.S. via a compulsory insurance scheme for financial institutions, said it was looking for information on “current and potential digital asset use cases” for insured institutions in the country.
Marketsmvariety.com

Recovery rally takes bitcoin back above $40k; Treasury proposal weighs on gains

(Reuters) — A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. The comments from U.S....
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Alt-Coins - Buyers Beware, Bullish Sentiment Broken, IRS Weighs In

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Bitcoin, Ethereum slump 40% in hours. US Treasury seeks stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance. Wednesday’s huge sell-off in the cryptocurrency market saw a wide range of coins and tokens lose between 30% and 50% of their value in a few hours as indiscriminate selling shattered the market’s previously bullish sentiment. The near $1 trillion sell-off, sparked by fears of a further clampdown on cryptocurrency usage in China, and negative tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk, wiped out weeks, and in some cases months, worth of gains, with leveraged accounts trying to unwind long positions adding fuel to fire. The market has pared back some of these losses but sentiment remains weak and it will take a long time to return back to the heady times of earlier this year, if at all. The current extreme levels of volatility and weak sentiment do not make good bedfellows.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Tax Changes Would Boost IRS Monitoring of Cryptocurrency Use

The Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don’t sidestep the tax man. The Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don’t sidestep the tax man. The Treasury Department issued a report...
Income TaxBoston Globe

Treasury targets tax cheating in proposal it hopes will bring in $700 billion

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department on Thursday announced a plan to raise $700 billion through new tax-compliance measures, a potentially key source of revenue for the Biden administration’s multitrillion-dollar spending proposals. In a 22-page report, Treasury officials identified a number of policies to increase enforcement aimed at closing the “tax...
Economymarketplace.org

How digital currencies work

The Federal Reserve on Thursday dropped an announcement by Chair Jay Powell about a central bank digital currency — a digital dollar — for the U.S. The Fed has been thinking about it and will continue to think about, he said, and this summer it will come out with a paper on the benefits and risks of doing so.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Federal Reserve Chief Announces Feds ‘Exploring’ Creation of Government Cryptocurrency

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced plans Thursday to “explore the implications” of issuing a digital currency created by the federal government. “To date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments,” Powell said in a statement announcing the move. “Coins tied to the value of the dollar or another currency, known as stablecoins, have emerged as a new way to make payments. These stable coins aim to use new technologies in a way that has the potential to enhance payment efficiency, speed up settlement flows, and reduce end user costs. But they may also carry potential risks to those users and the financial system.
Currenciesmarketplace.org

Let’s get digital (currency?)

Cryptocurrency is a hot market, and some nations’ governments are wondering if it’s time to make their move. China already has a digital yuan, and the U.S. Federal Reserve announced today that it would explore a digital currency this summer. There are important differences between a minted digital currency and cryptocurrency, and we’ll help you figure out what those are. Plus, Chris Bosh, a royal gun show and a little CEO diversity.
CurrenciesInvestorPlace

Don’t Be Afraid of Bitcoin Regulation

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) had a nice comeback developing on May 20 when the U.S. Treasury Department poured cold water on its momentum for the day. The Treasury Department announced that it was in the process of cracking down on the cryptocurrency markets. Included in the crackdown, the Treasury will now require any transfer of $10,000 or more in cryptocurrencies to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
U.S. Politicscrypto-news-flash.com

US Treasury confirms that crypto is here to stay after a regulation proposal

The US treasury has proposed that transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Crypto investors have viewed this as an acknowledgment by the agency that crypto is not going away. The Biden administration has in recent months taken an interest in cryptocurrencies, specifically...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Crypto Tax Crackdown In The US – Should You Still Buy Bitcoin?

The US Treasury and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) are cracking down on what they see as cryptocurrency-fuelled tax evasion. Lack of a regulatory framework for crypto is partly to blame for the loss of tax revenue from crypto gains. On that, the US crypto scene has been labeled “fragmented” by the new head of the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC), Michael Hsu, given each regulatory body’s individual approach to resolving the crypto question.
NFLprotocol.com

Taxes are just the start for crypto regulation

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: the Treasury Department wants more crypto transfers reported, Stripe likes it written down, and even Diddy's a banker now. The Big Story. Uncle Sam wants crypto. The Treasury Department is ratcheting up enforcement on cryptocurrency traders as part of a broader...